CATCH ME IF YOU CAN to Make Arizona Debut at Hale Centre Theatre

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Hale Centre Theatre Arizona will presents Catch Me If You Can, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the incredible true story of Frank Abagnale Jr., opening August 21, 2026, at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233). Packed with memorable music, energetic choreography, and 1960s-inspired style, the production follows one of the most notorious con artists in history as he embarks on a globe-trotting adventure while staying one step ahead of the FBI.

Based on the DreamWorks film and the autobiography by Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can features a book by Terrence McNally, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The musical traces Frank's remarkable exploits as he successfully poses as an airline pilot, doctor, and lawyer, all before his 21st birthday, while FBI agent Carl Hanratty relentlessly pursues him across the country. Along the way, audiences experience a story that blends humor, spectacle, and heartfelt moments exploring identity, ambition, family, and the search for belonging.

Directed and choreographed by Cambrian James, with music direction by Lincoln Wright, this Hale Centre Theatre Arizona production brings the excitement of Broadway to the theatre-in-the-round through dynamic staging, vibrant musical numbers, and an outstanding cast. Featuring jazz-inspired choreography, a swinging big-band score, and nonstop entertainment, Catch Me If You Can delivers a theatrical experience that is as heartfelt as it is exhilarating.

William Buhler, who stars as Frank Abagnale Jr., said:

'Catch Me If You Can follows the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between a young con artist, Frank Abagnale Jr., and the determined FBI agent on his trail. Frank Abagnale Jr. takes on new identities and careers, risking everything to stay one step ahead of the law. Beneath the excitement, however, is a heartfelt story about the search for connection. Frank's journey begins as his family falls apart, and although he spends years running from the law, it's ultimately his longing for belonging and meaningful relationships that shape his future. Audiences can expect a vibrant, 'Live in Living Color' production inspired by the energy of a 1960s variety show. The production features an unforgettable score that blends jazz, pop, and rock, charming characters with both humor and heart. It's a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat while tugging at your heartstrings.'

Hale Centre Theatre Arizona's production stars William Buhler as the charming and elusive Frank Abagnale Jr., Brianna McClure as Brenda Strong, and Austin Delp as determined FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Tyler Brignone portrays Frank Abagnale Sr., with Rochelle Barton as Paula Abagnale, Alice Johnson as Carol Strong, and Adam Guinn as Roger Strong. Together, this talented ensemble brings to life the unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and high-stakes adventure at the center of Catch Me If You Can.

The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Bret Reese, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

Hale's Production of Catch Me If You Can will be playing from August 21 to October 3, 2026. Tickets for Catch Me If You Can are available now at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com. Group sales information can be found by calling the Box Office at (480) 497-1181.

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