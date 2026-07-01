DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona This Summer

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Disney's The Little Mermaid makes a splash at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona. Opening July 3, 2026 at Hale Centre Theatre Arizona (located at 50 West Page Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233), this enchanting Broadway adaptation of the classic animated film brings Ariel's unforgettable journey to life with music, costumes, special effects, and a heartwarming story.

Based on the beloved Disney film and the timeless fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen, Disney's The Little Mermaid features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright. Audiences will enjoy beloved songs including 'Part of Your World,' 'Under the Sea,' 'Kiss the Girl,' and more as Ariel dreams of discovering the world above the waves.

Under the direction and choreography of Cambrian James, and music direction by Lincoln Wright, Disney's The Little Mermaid transforms the theatre into an unforgettable underwater kingdom filled with colorful sea creatures, captivating performances, and magical moments the whole family will treasure.

Brianna McClure, who stars as Ariel, said, “The Little Mermaid has been such a special show to be a part of. The cast, costumes, breathtaking 'Under the Sea' moments, and unforgettable score all come together to create something truly magical. I've dreamed of playing Ariel for so long, and it's an incredible honor to bring such an iconic character to life. I can't wait for audiences of all ages to experience the joy, heart, and wonder this production has to offer.”

Hale Centre Theatre Arizona's production stars Brianna McClure as the adventurous mermaid Ariel, Reece Harris as the charming Prince Eric, Amanda Valenzuela as the devious sea witch Ursula, and Loren Battieste as the powerful King Triton. Joining them are Benicio 'Beni' Bermudez as Ariel's loyal friend Flounder, Trevon Powell as the spirited court composer Sebastian, Joshua South in the dual roles of the eccentric Scuttle and Chef Louis, Justin Howell as the faithful Grimsby and Logan Holmes and Gavin Kennedy as Ursula's mischievous eel companions, Flotsam and Jetsam

The creative team includes scenic design by McKenna Carpenter, costume design by Brielle Hawkes, lighting design by Avery Reagan, and sound design by Adam Chagnon.

Hale's Production of Disney's The Little Mermaid will be playing from July 3 to August 15, 2026. Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are available now at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com. Group sales information can be found by calling the Box Office at (480) 497-1181.

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