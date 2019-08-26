Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLUES IN THE NIGHT Sept 13 - 29, 2019



The universal language of the blues wails out full and strong in Blues in the Night - a dynamite "dramatic revue" of twenty-six hot and torchy numbers that tell the sweet, passionate and sorrowful experiences of three women and a saloon singer. Their interweaving stories are defined through glorious songs which cover the range of this indigenous American art form.

The timeless music of Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more telling of the pain and misery of life and love and the dogged determination to get through all of it. That is the essence of the blues - good music, hard lives, and dreams that stretch on long into the night.

Tickets - $41

- box office at 602-258-8129

- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/



Venue

The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix

at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034





