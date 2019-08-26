Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLUES IN THE NIGHT

Aug. 26, 2019  

Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLUES IN THE NIGHT

Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLUES IN THE NIGHT Sept 13 - 29, 2019


The universal language of the blues wails out full and strong in Blues in the Night - a dynamite "dramatic revue" of twenty-six hot and torchy numbers that tell the sweet, passionate and sorrowful experiences of three women and a saloon singer. Their interweaving stories are defined through glorious songs which cover the range of this indigenous American art form.

The timeless music of Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Alberta Hunter, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more telling of the pain and misery of life and love and the dogged determination to get through all of it. That is the essence of the blues - good music, hard lives, and dreams that stretch on long into the night.

Tickets - $41

- box office at 602-258-8129
- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/

Venue
The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix
at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034



Related Articles View More Phoenix Metro Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Signs New Male Dancer for 2019-2020 Season
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • SISTER ACT - A Divine Musical Comes To The California Theatre
  • City Theatre Presents the East Coast Premiere of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND