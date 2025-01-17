Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Hosts 5th Annual Broadway Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix has announced its 5th Annual Broadway Cabaret, an afternoon of Broadway hits performed by top talent from The Phoenix Theatre Company and Arizona Broadway Theatre, along with captivating performances by students from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 23rd, at 1:30 PM at the ASU Kerr, 6110 N. Scottsdale Rd.

This extraordinary event is a celebration of the performing arts and a fundraiser for the PLIÉS program (Providing Leaps in Education through the Arts), which offers free ballet education to underserved students in the community. The program not only nurtures young dancers but also inspires confidence, discipline, and a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

Headliners include Seth Tucker, Trisha Ditsworth, and Matravius Avent as well as Taylor Hudson, Chris Elliott, Sydney Davis, Cherish Forbes, Brenda Foley, Molly Lajoie, Sara Weichman, Shani Barrett, Lauran Stanis, and Rob Watson.

Seth Tucker brings a wealth of talent to the stage with credits including Off-Broadway’s Pageant and regional performances such as La Cage Aux Folles and Cabaret. Trisha Ditsworth, a versatile Phoenix-based artist, has performed globally and locally with Phoenix Theatre, Arizona Broadway Theatre, and internationally with Holland America Cruise Lines. Matravius Avent, an accomplished vocalist and actor, has wowed audiences in productions like Ragtime and Rent and is a proud graduate of Arizona State University’s music performance program. Their performances will be complemented by inspiring showcases from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix students, highlighting the transformative power of dance.

