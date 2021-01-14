Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Offering Free Sit Or Stand Online Ballet Classes For Seniors

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is offering free zoom "sit or stand" ballet classes to all senior citizens in the community. Held online every Friday from 12:00-12:45 pm, the classes are specially designed for older adults to develop flexibility, balance and strength through movement.

Created in partnership with Jewish Family & Children's Service as a program of the classes will be broadcast via Zoom from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's studio in central Phoenix. The Sit or Stand Ballet Classes are open to any senior free of charge and are led by instructors Jennifer Cafarella and Lainie Serentis from the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix faculty.

Those interested in participating can register by emailing seniorcenter@jfcsaz.org to receive the link to the weekly class.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St. and is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult. Classes are held both online, or in-person (fully masked).

For information and other dance offerings, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364

For information on Jewish Family & Children's Service and their other classes for Senior Enrichment, visit jfcsaz.org/cse or call 602-343-0192.