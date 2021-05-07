BWW Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER at Arizona Theatre Company

Gabriela Moscoso stars as Reina.

So as not to bury the lede (sic), read this first: The free digital play reading of SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER is only available through Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. And it's well worth watching on Facebook, YouTube or Vimeo.

Inspired by his own mother's story, playwright-composer Brian Quijada also pays homage to the THE WIZ and Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop stylings in this timely and timeless musical.

Gabriela Moscoso portrays teenage-mother Reina with Dorothy-like innocence. Along the not-so yellow brick road from El Salvador to California, she meets Cruz (Tommy Rivera-Vega), Silvano (Ricardo Gutiérrez), Sister Leona (Diana Burbano) and The Narrator (Jerreme Rodriguez).

In just two hours, Quijada covers 27-hundred miles with nearly two dozen songs. Among them are "In the USA" (a positive twist on Sondheim's "America") and "What I Know" (eerily reminiscent of Johnny Cash's rendition of Trent Reznor's "Hurt"), each giving Burbano and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (Julia) a chance to shine.

Quijada's ingenue may not have the same fire that drove James Garcia's Dreamer Dulce in 1070: WE WERE ONCE STRANGERS TOO but Reina's return home to see her then 10-year-old son packs an emotional wallop that bridges the digital divide.

Every once in a great while, performers appear who...were they available on the NYSE...would be a worthwhile investment. Moscoso and Rodriguez are both worthy of your consideration. Take stock in their performances.

Just as The Narrator sings "(you) serve and serve and serve to get what you deserve", Phoenix deserves a full-blown stage serving of SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER. Will we ever get it?

"We sincerely hope to continue to be part of the growth and journey of this amazing piece," said Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "And indeed, we'd love to produce it one day."

Until then, pick one of the links in the first paragraph of this review and enjoy watching director Reginald Douglas' factual and fantastical online production.

Note, younger children may snicker at some of the language.