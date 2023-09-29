BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY Opens At Mesa Arts Center November 3

Fresh on the heels of performing this one-woman living memoir at Lincoln Center, Debra Ann Byrd brings BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY, to the Southwest Shakespeare stage. The critically acclaimed show will be performed November 3 - 11 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

Fearlessly exploring her upbringing in Spanish Harlem and life as a single mother and artist, Byrd weaves her personal struggles and triumphs through her acclaimed, gender-switched performance as the Moor of Venice. Don't miss this tour-de-force hailed as “astonishing, brilliant, heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring.” -Mark Nixon, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Directed by Tina Parker, the show is a deeply personal and powerful story that has astonished audiences across the country.

Southwest Shakespeare Company invites audiences to dive deeper into story with the Flachmann Seminar on Becoming Othello, Nov. 4 at 9 am at Mesa Arts Center. Tickets are $28 and are on sale at swshakespeare.org.

For 30 years the Southwest Shakespeare Company has been the standard-bearer for classical theatre in Arizona. Founded on a Mission to educate, elevate, entertain, and inspire the communities of the Southwest, SSC has transformed itself from a small, inspired company of local artist/educators into a theatrical institution of the American Southwest. The company presents an annual season at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, with public performances, student matinees, workshops and seminars to bring the works of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights to today's audiences.