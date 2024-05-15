Rosie's House Names Jack Schwimmer as New Director of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rosie's House, the free afterschool music program, has added Jack Schwimmer to its leadership team as Development Director.

With a background as both a saxophonist and a professional fundraiser, Schwimmer has seamlessly integrated his passion for music with his expertise in philanthropy to advocate for important cultural and educational causes.

Schwimmer holds a Bachelor of Music from Arizona State University, as well as a Master of Business Administration and Master of Arts in Arts Management from Southern Methodist University.

Prior to joining Rosie's House, Schwimmer spent five years at the Heard Museum, where he served as the Associate Director of Development, overseeing successful individual and institutional fundraising efforts totaling $7 million annually. Before that, he dedicated four years to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, helping start the Office of Engagement and fostering relationships with thousands of alumni and parents.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Schwimmer has demonstrated his commitment to the arts community by serving as Chair of the City of Phoenix Arts and Culture Commission.

In anticipation of his new role, Schwimmer expresses his enthusiasm: "Rosie's House is one of the most respected organizations of its kind, and I am thrilled to contribute to eliminating barriers to high-quality music education."

“Jack brings a wealth of talents to our team, from his work at Interlochen to his philanthropic endeavors in the Valley,” says Rosie's House CEO Becky Bell Ballard. "We look forward to his leadership in expanding the impact of Rosie's House in our community."

For further details about Rosie's House programs, please visit rosieshouse.org.

