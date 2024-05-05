Greasepaint Theatre to Present Disney and Pixar's FINDING NEMO JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Greasepaint Theatre will present Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo JR. from May 10-19, 2024.

Dive into the big blue world of this new stage musical is a 60-minute adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean.

With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Production Details

Directed by Jason White

Musical Director: Mary Ellen Loose

Choreographer: Olivia Feldman

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez Robert Lopez

Book Adapted by Lindsay Anderson

Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Myrna Conn

Rundates: May 10-19, 2024

Showtimes:

Friday, May 10, 2024 - 07:00 PM

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - 02:00 PM

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - 02:00 PM

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - 07:00 PM

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - 02:00 PM

Ticket Prices: $25

Box Office: 480-949-7529

Venue: The Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Comments