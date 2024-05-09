WILLY WONKA Comes to Valley Youth Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre's production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, is set to be a musical hit this summer with a talented cast from around the Valley. Based on the beloved 1971 movie, the musical opens on Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Herberger Theater Center, with a special preview on Thursday, June 6, exclusively for HopeKids and their families.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, based on the iconic film adaptation of Dahl's beloved book, continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. From its whimsical characters to its underlying messages of kindness, imagination, and the importance of family, the story offers significant lessons that are as relevant today as ever before.

The cast who will bring Dahl's beloved characters to life with their talent and enthusiasm includes youth ages ten through eighteen, Julia Lane (Anthem), Avaani Lallian (Paradise Valley), Chloe Finch and Lauren Strick (Buckeye), Mahagani Carter, Donovan Denny, Colton Wilcher, Maddie Sue Miller and Aeryn Pew (Laveen), Noah Paz (Goodyear), Paige Schmella (Surprise), Davin Williams (Mesa), Dash Deusterman (Peoria), Jaden Sparkman (Tempe), Taylor Kunich, Jacob Hamond, and Zoey Davidson (Scottsdale), Kathlyn Grimwood, Claire Calihan, Kyler Tilley, Kaylah Magee, Kamden Hooper, Janaysha Garcia, Hudson Hubbell, Ellie Evans, London Cairney, Jadyn Carter, Ruby Crogan, Quinn Kindy, Sierra Ricks, Grier Donnally, Morgan James, Lucy Glow, Riley Gerkin, Santiago Lacy, Va’Nessa Madden, James Nesbitt and Alfie Christie (Phoenix).

In addition to their performances, the cast of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka will participate in Valley Youth Theatre's summer community outreach initiative. Through Sponsor-a-Seat, VYT extends the magic of live theatre to 1,500 children from various social service agencies across the Valley. These youngsters will not only attend a performance of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka but will also have the special opportunity to enjoy lunch with the cast and crew, immersing them fully in the world of Roald Dahl's timeless tale.

To bring this initiative to fruition, VYT is calling upon the generosity of the community for support. A tax-deductible donation of $50 sponsors a seat and lunch for one child, enabling them to participate in this unforgettable experience. By contributing to Sponsor-a-Seat, community members play a vital role in making the arts accessible to all, ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can benefit from the profound impact of live theatre.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka runs from June 7 to 23, 2024, at Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe Street in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 1 and can be purchased at vyt.com/tickets or by contacting the Herberger Theater Center box office at (602) 252-8497.

