Suze's Prescott Center for the Arts Reveals Leadership Restructuring

Suze’s Prescott Center for the Arts has announced a significant leadership transition. Robyn Allen, who has served with distinction as the Executive Director, will be retiring effective June 30, 2024. 'This decision has not been an easy one for me to make,' said Robyn. 'I am immensely grateful for the opportunities I have been given during my time at Suze’s PCA. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented and dedicated team members.'

Robyn expressed her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. 'My goal during the next several weeks is to provide the organization with a seamless handover of my responsibilities and to offer any necessary training or support to my successor. 'I look forward to supporting the organization as a volunteer in the future, helping to sustain the vibrant community we've built together.'

Jennifer Flaa brings a wealth of experience in business management and operational excellence, as well as a background in theatre and music to her new role as the Executive Director. "I’ve been cast in the roll of a lifetime! I am thrilled to join Suze’s PCA and look forward to ensuring our center remains a vibrant part of Prescott’s cultural landscape," said Jennifer. "While we will greatly miss Robyn's leadership and passion, her legacy will continue to inspire our work."

Robyn Allen expressed her confidence in the transition, stating, "After many rewarding years at Suze’s PCA, I am looking forward to retiring with the knowledge that the organization is in capable hands. Jennifer's vision for Suze’s PCA is exciting, and I am confident that under her leadership, Suze’s PCA will continue to thrive."

Dana Murdock, President of the SPCA Board of Directors, expressed strong support for the restructuring, stating, " The leadership change comes at a time when Suze’s PCA is poised to expand its reach and deepen its impact within the community. Under Jennifer Flaa’s direction, Suze’s PCA will continue to offer a diverse range of programs and events that engage and inspire audiences of all ages.”

Suze’s PCA invites all community members to meet the new Executive Director for ‘Coffee and Cookies in the Courtyard’ on May 25, 2024 12:30-2:30. This event will provide an opportunity to learn more about Suze’s PCA’s future plans and to engage with its new leadership.

About Suze’s Prescott Center for the Arts: Suze’s Prescott Center for the Arts is dedicated to providing the Prescott community with high-quality arts experiences through performances, educational programs, and community engagement initiatives. SPCA believes in the power of the arts to foster creativity and bring people together, making art accessible to all.

