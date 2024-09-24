BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to TheaterWorks Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks will continue their 2024-25 Mainstage season with Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, running October 18 through November 3, 2024.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

A talented local cast is led by Chris Hamby (Director and TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director), Paul Pedersen (Choreographer) and Lincoln Wright (Music Director). “TheaterWorks is proud to be presenting Beauty and the Beast on our Mainstage. It is a show full of magic and wonder and incredible music. The team assembled to bring this show to life are bringing all of their years of talents and wisdom for what is sure to be a highlight of our season. The cast is assembled from the finest talent the Valley has to offer and cannot wait to share their hard work with you.” says Director Chris Hamby.

Be Our Guest! Several events for families will enchant audiences Sunday, October 27, including Mrs. Potts’ Tea Party, Photos with Belle, and a special Belle’s Boutique Makeover. Tickets to these children’s events must be purchased in addition to the MainStage production.

Mrs. Potts’ Tea Party Luncheon: October 27, Noon-1:15pm, $65

Join in for a delightful tea party where young guests can have a magical time interacting with beloved characters from TheaterWorks’ enchanting production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Hosted by none other than the warm and motherly Mrs. Potts herself, children will have the opportunity to have tea in a whimsical setting inspired by the fairytale, with lunch offerings sponsored by Four Peaks Brewing. Throughout the event, characters like Lumière, Babbette, Cogsworth and Madame de la Grande Bouche will mingle with the children, share stories, and pose for photos. Although Belle won't be attending the tea party, guests will have the special opportunity to purchase an add-on for a photo session with Belle immediately following the event. Each child's ticket must be paired with a ticket purchased by an accompanying adult.

Belle's Boutique Make-Overs: October 27, 11:15am and 12:15pm, $40 (45mins)

An enchanting experience where children can step into a magical world of beauty and transformation. In this special boutique, guests will have their hair styled, make-up applied, and nails painted, all with a touch of fairytale flair. Inspired by Belle’s timeless grace, each child will leave feeling like a true prince or princess, ready for their picture-perfect moment. This pampering session adds an extra layer of magic to the day, making it an unforgettable experience for young theater lovers and fans of Beauty and the Beast. Although Belle won't be present in the Boutique, guests will have the special opportunity to purchase an add-on for a photo session with Belle following the event.

Pictures with Belle: October 27, 1:15pm, $10

A special photo opportunity for guests who purchase tickets to either Mrs. Potts’ Tea Party or Belle's Boutique Make-Overs. After enjoying their magical experience, children will have the chance to meet Belle herself and capture a memorable moment with a professional photo session. Dressed in her iconic gown, Belle will greet each guest for a one-on-one photo, making this the perfect keepsake from your Beauty and the Beast adventure. For each ticket purchased, one digital photo will be included, but parents are welcome to take their own pictures as well, ensuring plenty of magical memories to treasure long after the curtain closes.

The evening of October 31 (Halloween) will feature a “Trick or Beast” festive pre-show lobby gathering beginning at 6pm for all ages featuring photo ops, candy, a costume competition, specialty signature cocktail available for purchase and limited-edition merchandise.

