Arizona Theatre Company Offers Online Streaming of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Just because Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) production of The Legend of George McBride was postponed because of the virus doesn't mean the show can't be seen and experienced.

ATC took the forward-thinking step of recording the show, with support and collaboration from cast, crew and unions representing the artists involved, and is offering a limited-time opportunity to view the show through April 15 through the video-streaming company Vimeo and its on-demand function.

The cost to access the show is $25. Arrangements can be made for a 48-hour viewing period by visiting vimeo.com/ondemand/gmcb. Single ticket and season-package holders who had tickets for the show and donated the cost of their purchased tickets to ATC have received a unique passcode with instructions to access the video.

"This is truly an unprecedented joining together of Arizona Theatre Company stakeholders, artists and unions that represent them, production artisans and staff to make this wonderful show available to anyone," said ATC Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "We're thrilled to be able to bring this recording to the public and hope it brings some joy until we are back, resilient and strong to launch our 2020/2021 season."

A co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theater, The Legend of Georgia McBride is a big-hearted, fierce, music-filled comedy blending camp, country music, drag, domestic dilemmas and larger-than-life divas.

Called "stitch-in-your-side funny ... full of sass and good spirits" by The New York Times, The Legend of Georgia McBride follows Casey, an Elvis impersonator with everything going for him, including a flashy sequin jumpsuit. But, just like that, he loses his gig when the owner of the run-down bar where he works hires a drag show to attract more customers, his rent is overdue and his wife announces a baby on the way.

"The King" transforms into an all-out queen with the help of some new friends who become the second family Casey never saw coming.

Loaded with music, humor and plenty of sequins, this joyful, acclaimed new play is a reminder that the path to prosperity and fulfillment may sometimes take an unexpected turn and will challenge your assumptions with extraordinary humor and depth.

Directed by Meredith McDonough, the former associate artistic director at Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Legend of Georgia McBride is written by Lopez, most widely known for his 2006 Obie Award and John Gassner New Play-award winning play The Inheritance.

The play features Kevin Kantor as Casey, who returns to ATC after their 2018/2019 debut in Things I Know to be True; James Pickering as Eddie; Courter Simmons as Miss Tracy Mills; Shavanna Calder as Jo; and Armand Fields as Rexy and Jason. Alexander Hatcher and Denzel Taylor are members of the ensemble.

Scenic design is by Collette Pollard; costume design by Patrick Holt, Associate Professor at the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television and a nationally known drag queen who goes by the name Tempest DuJour; lighting design by Paul Toben; sound design by Lindsay Jones; stage movement director is David Roman; voice and text director is Clare Arena Haden, casting director is Frank Honts, stage manager is Dom Ruggiero.

The 2019/2020 season was sponsored by I. Michael and Beth Kasser and dedicated to the memory of Brian Jerome Peterson, who was the sound designer for more than 90 ATC productions over 34 years.

For more information, go to www.arizonatheatre.org or call the box office in Tucson at (520) 622-2823 or in Phoenix at (602) 256-6995.





