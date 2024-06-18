Arizona Theatre Company Names Aaron Cammack Resident Artist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company has announced Tucson local Aaron Cammack as Resident Artist. This appointment showcases the company's commitment to local Arizona artists, creating world-class theatre, and inspiring creativity that brings all Arizonans together.

"There is real talent in the state of Arizona," says ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. "I see it time and again. As the state theatre, ATC has a responsibility to ensure that that talent grows. Now, having seen and worked with Aaron, I believe he is one of the best actors in Arizona and has a lot to offer his peers in this industry. Having him on our team continues our legacy of creating world-class professional theatre while also broadening our reach to Arizona audiences. Aaron will continue to work on stage with ATC and begin meeting and working with our communities."

As Resident Artist, Cammack will assume responsibilities that support the growth of Arizona talent with a new ATC Audition Workshop and other outreach opportunities and programs. He will also organize a Theatre Artist Night that will work to deepen ATC's connection with the community. Additionally, Cammack will be featured in three of the five shows for ATC's 24/25 Season, including Dial M for Murder, Scrooge, and Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B.

"To become a 'Resident Artist' - at such an illustrious regional theatre and under such distinguished leadership - is an actor's dream come true," says Cammack. "It means I have an artistic home where I can cultivate, craft, and refine my skillset in the company of world-class actors and creatives on a regular basis. I am privileged to use this platform to represent my communities. Only through my work on stage will I be able to express the humility, the excitement, and the reverence I have for this unprecedented opportunity. So, I'll see you at the theatre!"

Cammack made his first appearance on the ATC stage in The Glass Menagerie as Tom Wingfield in 2022 and has since gone on to star in Scrooge! as Tom Jenkins, and Intimate Apparel as Mr. Marks.

A Chicago native, Cammack trained at the Gately/Poole Conservatory and received his BA (Acting/Directing) from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. He then went on to pursue an MFA at the competitive University of Washington's Professional Actor Training Program, where he was nominated for an Excellence in Teaching Award.

Cammack joins an ever-growing team of creatives at Arizona Theatre Company, and his work as Resident Artist sets a new direction for Arizona's State Theatre.

About Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances provide space for individuals to share moments of joy, communion, and relief. The company's diverse range of productions invites audiences to connect, offering an escape from daily pressures and a chance to rediscover the power of community through laughter, love, and reflection. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 56th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August and Executive Director Geri Wright. ATC is the only League of Resident Theatres (LORT) member in Arizona; operating in Tucson and Phoenix, and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the Official Arizona State Theatre.

