Arizona Masterworks Chorale Names Darren Herring as New Music Director

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale has appointed Darren S. Herring of Tempe as their new Music Director and principal conductor. He will lead the Chorale's artistic vision and activities as it returns to the concert stage in the fall of 2025.

Darren is an accomplished choral musician, director, and composer whose career spans the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to his post at AMC, he is Program Coordinator (Director of Music) for Music on the Desert at Saint Anthony on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale. Darren is a vital part of the Phoenix choral community, singing and guest conducting various ensembles and church choirs. He is highly sought after as a clinician, conductor, adjudicator, and composer, and is widely respected for his expertise in planning international choir tours. Darren remains deeply involved with the Royal School of Church Music, the Association of Anglican Musicians, and is a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

Joining Darren in the newly created role of Assistant Conductor are Ashlie Smith of Tempe and James Stirling of Phoenix. Renowned Collaborative Pianist Olga Gorelik of Phoenix returns for her fifth season with the Chorale and Cheryl Burton of Mesa is Music Librarian.

“I look forward to meeting the members of the Chorale and getting the new season underway,” said Herring. “Our goals this season include returning to the performance of masterworks, both well-known classics and innovative new works that Valley audiences won't hear anywhere else. Ashlie and James will be Teaching Artists, improving individual choristers' vocal capabilities and enhancing the overall quality of the Chorale. We look forward to attracting even more outstanding singers, reaching a wider audience, being active in our community, and renowned for our well-crafted sound and unique performances.”﻿

“We searched our personal and professional networks and found several highly qualified candidates,” said AMC President Bob Altizer. “Choosing among them was a challenge, so we're extremely lucky to find Darren, whose music we've enjoyed performing recently. We look forward to working with him and AMC's artistic team in what's sure to be an ambitious and exciting season.”