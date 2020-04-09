Arizona Broadway Theatre to Present Third installment of After Dark Cabaret Series

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announced a third installment of its "Quarantined" After Dark Cabaret Series scheduled for Friday, April 10 at 7:30pm (AZ MST). This week's theme - BROADWAY BOUND! - features a number of ABT's youth performers.

Seven talented youth performers (many who have performed in previous Mainstage productions) will join host Kurtis Overby direct from their homes and living rooms. Most of the performers are members of HyRev, ABT's Youth Performance Troupe.

Due to the full-stop shut-down of ABT's current programming as a response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the theatre will host a series of online Cabarets and other performance options over the coming weeks in an effort to stay connected with the community during this time of "self-quarantine" and "station-in-place" orders.

The "Quarantined" After Dark Cabaret Series will feature ABT Alumni from previous shows performing some of their favorite musical theatre selections. To view, simply visit the ABT Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway) and go to the top of the posts (news) feed.

The After Dark Cabaret series has been a long-standing favorite Friday night tradition since ABT's very first season in 2006. A free event, the Cabarets usually fall on the second Friday of any given show's run. Following the 7:30pm Friday show, audience members are invited to join ABT's Associate Artist Director and Cabaret host Kurtis Overby along with members on the cast in the theatre's lobby for a one-hour Cabaret featuring musical theatre hits and other selections.

Started in 2018, HyRev is specifically for young performers ages 10-19 with some previous music theatre/dance/show choir experience. The program includes two performance troupes: HyperToneZ (advanced troupe) and Sonic Revolution (elite troupe) - both build upon and improve participants' performance strengths and include Valley-wide performances (with future out-of-area performances as time and scheduling allow). For more information, visit: https://azbroadway.org/hyrev.

On Friday, March 20 ABT announced all current programming was on an indefinite hold until which time the theatre is able to confidently chart a course forward toward a new horizon following the current COVID-19 Pandemic. ABT is asking the community for their support during this unforeseen financial crisis.

Presently, there are two immediate actions fans, patrons and supporters can take to shore-up ABT's foundation as they begin to plan for the future:

Make a tax deductible donation in any amount today! Donations to the ABT RELIEF FUND will help assure ABT will be ready, able and financially positioned to provide the community with the quality productions and engagement they have come to expect over the past 15 years. Donations can be made at: https://bit.ly//DonateABTReliefFund Buy an ABT Gift Card online. Buying a Gift Card for oneself or a loved one is a great way of showing support for the future of ABT. Gift Cards are good for any future show, concert or subscription. Gift Cards can be purchased at: https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?pass=0





