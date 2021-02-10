Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN

With the first low trill of the solo clarinet and its spine-tingling run up the scale, Rhapsody In Blue by George and Ira Gershwin caught the public's fancy and opened a new era in American music.

Now, ABT fan-favorite Kurtis Overby has created a musical spectacular that will transport you back to the days when Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers danced across the silver screen to these classic Gershwin hits. This toe-tapping production will feature favorite tunes such as I've Got Rhythm, A Foggy Day, Let's Call The Whole Thing Off, and S'Wonderful, coupled with never before heard musical mashups and tap dancing galore. Who could ask for anything more!

Written, directed, and choreographed by Kurtis Overby, Crazy For Gershwin is a fun and fast-paced music and tap show featuring fan favorites Kurtis Overby (Pageant, Young Frankenstein, Hello Dolly), Liz Fallon (Xanadu, Shrek, Funny Girl), Jamie Parnell (La Cage aux Folles, Show Boat, Mary Poppins), and Carolyn McPhee (Elf, Titanic, An American in Paris).

Running at Arizona Broadway Theatre from February 26 - March 21, 2021. Learn more at AZBROADWAY.ORG.