Arizona Broadway Theatre Launches Online Virtual Performance Bootcamp

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) launches all-new "online" virtual Bootcamp as part of its HyRev program (Youth Performance Troupe).

Led by HyRev instructors Mark & Lynzee Foreman, the HyRev Bootcamp is a high-octane 90-minute virtual online class session that will help kids stay in shape during this time of "self quarantine" and "shelter-in-place" orders.

Each virtual session will begin with a warm-up (both physically and vocally) followed by musical instruction and intense choreography. At the end of each session, both pieces (music and choreography) will be combined to create a full-out performance. Following the session and throughout the coming week, each student can submit their performance via email to the instructors for notes and critiques - all part of helping participants become the best performers they can be!

"Kids are looking for things to do, and this can be a great outlet - both physically and emotionally," said HyRev instructor Lynzee Foreman. "Anyone can participate, and this might just be the perfect opportunity to 'give-it-a-shot!' The Bootcamps are a safe environment where kids can learn and work at their own pace. More than anything, we want kids to feel like they have something fun to look forward to each week."

DETAILS

WHO: All performers ages 10-19 are welcome (do not need to be a current member of the HyRev program to participate).

WHERE: Online (via Zoom*).

WHEN: Saturdays at 2pm (AZ MST).

WHY: HyRev Bootcamps will focus on all aspects of maintaining the performance skills needed to become a true "triple threat" performer (singer, actor, dancer).

COST: $10 per session.

REGISTRATION: Please contact Lynzee & Mark Foreman at LJP4man@gmail.com. Please provide participants name, age, email address along with parent/guardian name and parent/guardian email address.

PAYMENT: Once registered, payments can be made through Venmo or Zelle. These apps can be found via the app store on all mobile devices. Once payment is received, participants will receive an email notification and invitation to join the scheduled Zoom Bootcamp (the Zoom app is also available through the app store).

Started in 2018, HyRev is specifically for young performers ages 10-19 some previous music theatre/dance/show choir experience. The program includes two performance troupes: HyperToneZ (advanced troupe) and Sonic Revolution (elite troupe) - both build upon and improve participants' performance strengths and include Valley-wide performances (with future out-of-area performances as time and scheduling allow). For more information, visit: https://azbroadway.org/hyrev.

*Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Download Zoom online or in the app store





