9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL to Open at Arizona Broadway Theatre

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Arizona Broadway Theatre will celebrate one of entertainment's most beloved icons with the addition of 9 to 5: The Musical to its 2026–27 season. Based on the hit film and featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, the musical pays tribute to Parton's life and enduring legacy while shining a spotlight on friendship, empowerment and three women determined to take control of their own futures. 9 to 5: The Musical will be on stage May 14-June 13, 2027. It will replace Mean Girls in the season 22 line-up.

“Adding 9 to 5: The Musical to our Season 22 lineup felt like the perfect homage to a national icon,” said Kurtis Overby, Artistic Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “The story is funny and entertaining, but it also celebrates friendship, resilience and women finding their voices. Bringing this musical to our stage gives us an opportunity to celebrate Dolly's incredible legacy while sharing a story audiences will love.”

9 to 5: The Musical follows three coworkers, Violet, Judy and Doralee, who find themselves dealing with an unfair and demanding boss. After discovering they share the same frustrations, the women join forces to take control of their workplace and challenge the way they are treated.

Based on the iconic 1980 film of the same name, 9 to 5: The Musical features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins. The musical premiered in Los Angeles in September 2008 and opened on Broadway in April 2009. It received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, the most received by a production in a single year, as well as four Tony Award nominations.

The original film played a pivotal role in Parton's professional life as her acting debut. The performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress and opened doors for other acting opportunities including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias. The film also featured Parton's the hit song, “9 to 5,” which became Parton's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 15 Hrs 01 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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