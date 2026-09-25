9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL to Open at Arizona Broadway Theatre
The musical, which received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations and four Tony nominations on Broadway, will replace Mean Girls in the theatre's season 22 lineup.
Arizona Broadway Theatre will celebrate one of entertainment's most beloved icons with the addition of 9 to 5: The Musical to its 2026–27 season. Based on the hit film and featuring an original score by Dolly Parton, the musical pays tribute to Parton's life and enduring legacy while shining a spotlight on friendship, empowerment and three women determined to take control of their own futures. 9 to 5: The Musical will be on stage May 14-June 13, 2027. It will replace Mean Girls in the season 22 line-up.
“Adding 9 to 5: The Musical to our Season 22 lineup felt like the perfect homage to a national icon,” said Kurtis Overby, Artistic Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “The story is funny and entertaining, but it also celebrates friendship, resilience and women finding their voices. Bringing this musical to our stage gives us an opportunity to celebrate Dolly's incredible legacy while sharing a story audiences will love.”
9 to 5: The Musical follows three coworkers, Violet, Judy and Doralee, who find themselves dealing with an unfair and demanding boss. After discovering they share the same frustrations, the women join forces to take control of their workplace and challenge the way they are treated.
Based on the iconic 1980 film of the same name, 9 to 5: The Musical features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins. The musical premiered in Los Angeles in September 2008 and opened on Broadway in April 2009. It received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, the most received by a production in a single year, as well as four Tony Award nominations.
The original film played a pivotal role in Parton's professional life as her acting debut. The performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress and opened doors for other acting opportunities including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Rhinestone and Steel Magnolias. The film also featured Parton's the hit song, “9 to 5,” which became Parton's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
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