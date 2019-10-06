VIDEO: Young Talents Alyssa Evangelista, Vince Conrad Talk MAGNIFICAT; Show Closes Next Weekend, 11-12 Oct.

Manila, Philippines - Making her professional theater debut, Alyssa Evangelista plays Young Mary in Magnificat The Musical; Vince Conrad, previously seen in the stage adaptation of Maynila Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, plays the first leader of the early Church, Saint Peter.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and Nestor U. Torre's Magnificat The Musical is a sung-through musical about the life and times of Jesus Christ told from the perspective of His Mother, Mary.

"Playing the Young Mary in Magnificat, I have realized that she is human. It made me see my weaknesses. Also, I was able to see how strong she was. Through the rehearsal process of Magnificat - knowing my character - I also got to see how little I am," Alyssa says of her journey in this project.

Vince, on the other hand, admits the challenge of playing his role, Saint Peter, among other ensemble tracks, is not to play him like a "holy man." He says: "There is this natural tendency to portray him as 'holy' or 'perfect.' I've come to realize that these saints are just like us. They have weaknesses. They are not perfect."

Joining Alyssa and Vince in the cast are Pinky Marquez-Cancio (Mary), Ana Feleo (Mary), Al Gatmaitan (Jesus), Sheila Asuncion-Parducho (Satan), Kelvin Galano (Joseph), Andre Bacani (Young Jesus), Matteo Teehankee (Young Jesus), Tonton Pascual (Anna), Miguel Aguila (John The Baptist), Sheila Gamo (Angel), Khalil Tambio (Zacharias), Roxy Abuel (Angel), Randy Gilongo (Simeon), Gerard Dy (Centurion), and Kim Lawrenz Ordonio (Adam).

Also in the creative team are Laurice Guillen, director; Joey Nombre, lighting designer; Leslie Centeno, production designer; Erwin Flores, costume designer; Jomelle Era, movement director, and Randy Gilongo, musical director.

Lyric Opera of the Philippines' (LyrOpera) co-founder Sherwin Sozon is the executive producer.

Originally developed as a touring theater production, Magnificat The Musical has been performed about 200 performances so far - from living rooms of homes to hospitals, from churches to stadiums, which included packed houses at Meralco Theatre in Pasig City, Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, and Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

BUY TICKETS: This revival production of Magnificat The Musical closes next weekend, 11-12 October 2019 at the Music Museum in Greenhills, City of San Juan.

Check out the opening night bows of Magnificat The Musical.

Go inside the rehearsal of Magnificat The Musical.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





