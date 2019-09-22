Photo Coverage: Go Inside the Rehearsal of MAGNIFICAT THE MUSICAL; Show Opens 27 Sept.

Pop-classical tenor Al Gatmaitan (Jesus)

leads the cast of Magnificat.

Bound for a new staging, Magnificat The Musical, which premiered in 1996, is a sung-through musical about the life of Jesus Christ told from the perspective of His mother, Mary.

Manila, Philippines - The Titan Advertising Company's office building along Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City has been hosting the company of Lyric Opera of the Philippines' (LyrOpera) rehearsals for the beloved long-running musical Magnificat The Musical. For an exclusive sneak peek feature, BroadwayWorld has visited the company's mid-week rehearsal, just over a week shy of the show's opening night at the Music Museum on Fri., 27 Sept.

Check out some photos below!

Established in 2012, LyrOpera, a not-for-profit organization, regularly stages traditional opera productions, which they hope would encourage the audiences' continued appreciation of the art form. Although categorically not an opera, Magnificat The Musical is sung-through and made more remarkable with the music by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and lyrics by Nestor U. Torre. Executive produced by LyrOpera co-founder Sherwin Sozon and directed by esteemed TV-film director Laurice Guillen, this production is LyrOpera's first venture into producing full-length, sung-through musicals.

"After producing operas and concerts for LyrOpera through the years, we wanted LyrOpera to include and present an original Philippine musical for a change. Of course, being an opera company, it had to be a sung-through musical! And in the treasure trove that is the catalog of Philippine plays, zarzuelas, and musicals, we chose Magnificat. Magnificat has beautiful music, wonderful lyrics, and a great message," Sozon says.

Originally developed as a touring theater production, Magnificat The Musical has been performed - about 200 performances so far - from living rooms of homes to hospitals, from churches to stadiums, which included packed houses at Meralco Theatre in Pasig City, Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, and Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The 2019 cast of Magnificat The Musical includes Pinky Marquez-Cancio (Mary), Ana Feleo (Mary), Al Gatmaitan (Jesus), Sheila Asuncion-Parducho (Satan), Alyssa Evangelista (Young Mary), Kelvin Galano (Joseph), Andre Bacani (Young Jesus), Matteo Teehankee (Young Jesus), Tonton Pascual (Anna), Miguel Aguila (John The Baptist), Sheila Gamo (Angel), Khalil Tambio (Zacharias), Roxy Abuel (Angel), Vince Conrad (Peter), Randy Gilongo (Simeon), Gerard Dy (Centurion), and Kim Lawrenz Ordonio (Adam).

Besides Guillen, the show's creative team also has Joey Nombres, lighting designer; Leslie Centeno, assistant of Gino Gonzales, production designer; Erwin Flores, costume designer; Jomelle Era, movement director, and Randy Gilongo, musical director.

BUY TICKETS: Magnificat The Musical plays at the Music Museum in Greenhills, City of San Juan, from 27 Sept. to 12 Oct. 2019.

Check out the Cast of Magnificat The Musical in action!

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Roxy Abuel, Tonton Pascual, Ana Feleo

Roxy Abuel, Ana Feleo, Tonton Pascual

Kelvin Galano, Vince Conrad, Matteo Teehankee

Khalil Tambio

Roxy Abuel, Alyssa Evangelista

Tonton Pascual, Roxy Abuel, Kim Lawrenz Ordonio, Ana Feleo

Roxy Abuel, Khalil Tambio

Khalil Tambio, Miguel Aguila, Vince Conrad

Randy Gilongo, Matteo Teehankee, Kim Lawrenz Ordonio

The Company

Roxy Abuel, Kim Lawrenz Ordonio, Khalil Tambio, Miguel Aguila

Tonton Pascual, Alyssa Evangelista

Kelvin Galana, Matteo Teehankee

Kelvin Galano, Matteo Teehankee, Alyssa Evangelista

Alyssa Evangelista, Ana Feleo, Tonton Pascual

The Company

Miguel Aguila

Miguel Aguila, Al Gatmaitan, Ana Feleo

Al Gatmaitan

The Company

Sheila Asuncion-Parducho, Pinky Marquez-Cancio

Andre Bacani, Kelvin Galano, Roxy Abuel, Sheila Gamo

Al Gatmaitan, Vince Conrad

Pinky Marquez-Cancio, Al Gatmaitan

Pinky Marquez-Cancio, Al Gatmaitan, Alyssa Evangelista, Tonton Pascual

Vince Conrad, Al Gatmaitan, Khalil Tambio

Miguel Aguila, Pinky Marquez-Cancio

Ana Feleo, Al Gatmaitan, Pinky Marquez-Cancio

Roxy Abuel

Alyssa Evangelista

Kim Lawrenz Ordonio

Alyssa Evangelista

Al Gatmaitan

Pinky Marquez-Cancio

Director Laurice Guillen





