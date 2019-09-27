Video: MAGNIFICAT Cast, Director Laurice Guillen Take Opening Night Bows

Music composer Ryan Cayabyab and book writer and lyricist Nestor U. Torre's faith-based musical Magnificat The Musical gets a new staging, which plays now through 12 Oct. at the Music Museum.

Manila, Philippines - Lyric Opera of the Philippines' (LyrOpera) new staging of the musical Magnificat The Musical officially opened last night, 27 Sept., at the Music Museum in Greenhills, City of San Juan. Esteemed TV-film director Laurice Guillen directs this new production.

The musical, whose original production premiered in 1996, has National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab as music composer; Nestor U. Torre as book writer and lyricist; Joey Nombres as lighting designer; Leslie Centeno as production designer; Erwin Flores as costume designer; Jomelle Era as movement director, and Randy Gilongo as musical director

Its cast includes Pinky Marquez-Cancio (Mary), Ana Feleo (Mary), Al Gatmaitan (Jesus), Sheila Asuncion-Parducho (Satan), Alyssa Evangelista (Young Mary), Kelvin Galano (Joseph), Andre Bacani (Young Jesus), Matteo Teehankee (Young Jesus), Tonton Pascual (Anna), Miguel Aguila (John The Baptist), Sheila Gamo (Angel), Khalil Tambio (Zacharias), Roxy Abuel (Angel), Vince Conrad (Peter), Randy Gilongo (Simeon), Gerard Dy (Centurion), and Kim Lawrenz Ordonio (Adam).

Magnificat The Musical is a sung-through musical about the life and times of Jesus Christ told from the perspective of His mother, Mary.

Originally developed as a touring theater production, Magnificat The Musical has been performed - about 200 performances so far - from living rooms of homes to hospitals, from churches to stadiums, which included packed houses at Meralco Theatre in Pasig City, Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, and Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Go inside the rehearsal of Magnificat The Musical.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





