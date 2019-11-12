VIDEO: Meet the All-Cebuano Cast of MONSTERS THE MUSICAL (Part One)

The original Filipino musical, which features the songs by Cattski (Cattski Espina), a Cebuana singer-songwriter and record producer, will play for one weekend only, 16-17 November 2019, at SM Seaside Cebu Centerstage.

Cebu, Philippines - Shaun Pilapil, Trixie Alturas alternate as Elle; Les Paul Pineda and Marlon Tansengco, Dex, in Monsters The Musical, written and directed by two-time Awit Award winner Jude Gitamondoc and produced by MDF Productions' Margo Frasco.

Monsters The Musical is a coming-of-age love story of two longtime friends, Bea and Elle. The musical explores the intricacies of a relationship that spans years: beginning in childhood, developing in adolescence, and peaking in their family and professional lives.

Bea and Elle discover themselves through each other, and battle with their internal demons, also with the help of each other.

The all-Cebuano cast includes Alyza Kamille Miole (Bea), Jacky Chang (Bea), Shaun Pilapil (Elle), Trixie Alturas (Elle), Les Paul Pineda (Dex), Andrew Diamante (Jake), Marlon Tansengco (Dex), Von Saw (Jake), Joel Gallur (Ensemble), Ivy Gallur (Ensemble), Jaggy Gomez (Ensemble, also the show's choreographer), and Yon Maningo (Ensemble).

The children in the cast are Rohanne Garcia and Oriel Aguirre.

Rounding out its creative team are Michael Sanchez (set design), George Villamor and Aiko Alboroto (hair and makeup design), Kevin Miranda and Dexter Alazas (costume design), Lee Anthony Pada (lighting design), Erwin Batucan (sound design), and Justin Alfafara (technical direction).

The show is rated P-13 for strong language, adult content, and mild depiction of sex and violence.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





