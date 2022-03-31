VIDEO: Cultural Center PH Streams ANG ANAK AT ANG KANYANDG INA

Cultural Center PH is streaming the 1990s production of 'Ang Anak at ang Kanyang Ina' online for free!

Originally produced as two different monologues, this is a story that gives audiences a portrait of Jose Rizal who gave up his country, as well as his mother who survived him for fourteen more years.

Written by Malou Jacob, Rene Villanueva, and Honorio Magbalic and directed by Nonon Padilla, with production design by Marcel Hythladeus. Cast members include Gary Lim, Irma Adlawan, Jay Espano, Lino Costales Jr., Jon Cuyson, Lily Grace Ramos, and Ana Jacinta Trinidad.

Watch below!