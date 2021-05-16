Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ABS-CBN Releases 'Feel Good Pilipinas' Dance Video

The clip debuted on Sunday, followed by live performances from KZ Tandingan and the P-pop group BGYO.

May. 16, 2021  

ABS-CBN has released the dance video for its new summer-themed anthem "Feel Good Pilipinas."

The clip was filmed at the top of a skyscraper in the ABS-CBN compound, and debuted on Sunday, followed by live performances from KZ Tandingan and the P-pop group BGYO, ABS-CBN reports.

The lyrics of "Feel Good Pilipinas" were written by Lawrence Arvin Sibog and Robert Labayen of the ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management (CCM) division.

Thyro Alfaro and Francis Salazar wrote the melody and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Mickey Perz choreographed the dance.

Watch the clip below!

