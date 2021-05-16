VIDEO: ABS-CBN Releases 'Feel Good Pilipinas' Dance Video

ABS-CBN has released the dance video for its new summer-themed anthem "Feel Good Pilipinas."

The clip was filmed at the top of a skyscraper in the ABS-CBN compound, and debuted on Sunday, followed by live performances from KZ Tandingan and the P-pop group BGYO, ABS-CBN reports.

The lyrics of "Feel Good Pilipinas" were written by Lawrence Arvin Sibog and Robert Labayen of the ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management (CCM) division.

Thyro Alfaro and Francis Salazar wrote the melody and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Mickey Perz choreographed the dance.

Watch the clip below!

Watch more in iWantTFC