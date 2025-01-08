Theatre Group Asia Will Present INTO THE WOODS This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Group Asia, the team behind the acclaimed Request sa Radyo, is bringing Stephen Sondheim’s beloved musical Into the Woods to life this August 2025 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. Known for blending iconic fairy tales with a modern, thought-provoking twist, Into the Woods promises an evening of enchantment, humor, and heart.

Through this production, Theatre Group Asia continues its mission of presenting world-class theatre that speaks to the Filipino experience within a global context. By showcasing Filipino talent and creativity, the company honors its commitment to uplifting local culture and stories on the international stage.

Stay tuned for ticket announcements, and prepare for a theatrical adventure you won’t soon forget!

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

