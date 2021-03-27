The Japan Foundation, Manila presents Tahanan, a collaborative online theater project between Fujita Takahiro, the playwright-director and founder of contemporary Japanese theater company mum&gypsy, and actors from all over the Philippines.

The process for the collaboration began with a week-long online interview conducted last February 2021 between Takahiro and 24 actors from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, who talked about the layout of their houses. Takahiro then wrote a script based on the interviews, which was later translated to Filipino by playwright-director Guelan Luarca.

Tahanan is composed of four segments that will begin streaming from March 26 to 28, 2021. It will be kicked off on March 26, 7:30pm with an interview between JFM's director Suzuki Ben, and Takahiro and Luarca, where they talk about their works and artistic process.

You can find the shows' premiere dates with their respective cast members below:

1. Tahanan sa Maynila- premieres on March 26, 7:30pm with cast members Phi Palmos, Brian Sy, Jam Binay, Lhorvie Nuevo, Sabrina Basilio, and Xander Soriano

2. Balay sa Visayas- premieres on March 27, 7:30pm with cast members Noel Pahayupan, Jerrey David Aguilar, Ron Matthews Espinosa, Arjay Babon, Onna Rhea Cabio Quizo, and Hope Tinambacan

3. Dialogues ng Mindanao- premieres on March 27, 7:30pm with cast members Felimon Bonita Blanco, Hassanain Magarang, Rosalie Escala-Sharif, Denise Mordeno Aguilar, Ted Nudgent Tac-an, and Kenn Erwin Velasquez

4. Tahanan sa Luzon- premieres on March 28, 7:30pm with cast members Skyzx Labastilla, Che Ramos-Cosio, Kath Nobleza, Luisito Nario, Jerome Dawis, Joshua Tayco, and Hope Tinambacan

You can stream the performances through mum&gypsy's official website: mum-gypsy.com