THE BAND'S VISIT International Premiere Announces Complete Cast

Manila, Philippines - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce that musical theater performers Jep Go, Dean Rosen, Steven Conde, Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, and Leanne Mamonong complete the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical The Band's Visit. The show opens in March at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Jep Go, a finalist on The Voice, has appeared in musicals such as Sweeney Todd, Beautiful, Eto Na! Musikal nAPO, and Madagascar. He will be playing the Telephone Guy, the hopeless romantic patiently waiting for his girlfriend to call him at the town's only pay phone. Dean Rosen, who has appeared in Sweeney Todd, Beautiful, Waitress, and Spamalot, plays Zelger, the cheeky and self-asserting friend of Papi's who sets Papi up with Julia.

Steven Conde, who has appeared in Sweeney Todd, Waitress, and Kinky Boots, plays Simon, the second-in-command of the Egyptian Police Band, who is eager to try his hand at conducting. Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, whose credits include Beautiful, Matilda, Kinky Boots, and Jersey Boys, will play Camal, a musician who is trying to contact the Egyptian embassy and competes with the Telephone Guy for the use of the town's single pay phone. Leanne Mamonong is a recording artist who has also taken the stage with Metta Assumption Theatre under the tutelage of Ana Valdes-Lim.

They join previously announced cast members Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (Dina), Rody Vera (Tewfiq), Mark Bautista (Haled), Nino Alejandro (Avrum), Reb Atadero (Papi), Bibo Reyes (Itzik), Jill Peña (Iris), Maronne Cruz (Julia), and Floyd Tena (Sammy).

The Band's Visit opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, the musical tells the story of an Egyptian Police Band that arrives in Israel to play in a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The show features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses. It will mark its international premiere in Manila.

Bobby Garcia, who will be directing the musical, says, "I couldn't ask for a better cast than this to bring to life these rich, complex, and human characters. The Band's Visit has become a modern musical classic, in my eyes, and I think it will be treasured for generations to come. I am extremely proud that we get to tell this story in Manila and bring to life this gorgeous musical with a cast unlike any other."

The Band's Visit will have set design by Faust Peneyra, musical direction by Farley Asuncion, musical staging by Cecile Martinez, lighting design by Adam Honoré, costume design by Odelon Simpao, vocal direction by ManMan Angsico, projection design by GA Fallarme, hair and makeup design by Jaydee Jasa, and sound design by Justin Stasiw.

The Band's Visit will launch Atlantis Theatrical's 2020 season, dubbed as ATLANTIS TWENTY TWENTY. The season will also feature an all-new revival of the award-winning family musical Oliver!, presented through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. and Music Theatre International, and On Your Feet!, presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The Band's Visit runs from 13 - 29 March 2020 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Show buying and fundraising opportunities are available now - email shows@atlantistheatrical.com for inquiries.

