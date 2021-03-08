PUP Sining-Lahi Polyrepertory Streams THE MAZE TRILOGY
Productions include Punishment, Coffee Break, and Alone.
For 39 years, PUP Art-Different Polyrepertory continues to form new bloods of the town's artist that will continue the ambition of the group to serve through art. As a culmination of a one-year theatre art practice, Apprentices Batch 2019-2020 presents ′′Maze Trilogy" featuring three productions.
The events are presented March 5th, 12, and 19th, 2021 at 6:00 AM on the company's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/sininglahi and check out the lineup below!
PUNISHMENT
Direction by Angelica Biescas
Written by Elijah Borres
COFFEE BREAK
Direction by Elijah Borres
Written by JR Ambol
ALONE
Direction of Ace Space
Written by Angelica Biescas