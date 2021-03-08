Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUP Sining-Lahi Polyrepertory Streams THE MAZE TRILOGY

Productions include Punishment, Coffee Break, and Alone.

Mar. 8, 2021  
For 39 years, PUP Art-Different Polyrepertory continues to form new bloods of the town's artist that will continue the ambition of the group to serve through art. As a culmination of a one-year theatre art practice, Apprentices Batch 2019-2020 presents ′′Maze Trilogy" featuring three productions.

The events are presented March 5th, 12, and 19th, 2021 at 6:00 AM on the company's official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/sininglahi and check out the lineup below!

PUNISHMENT

Direction by Angelica Biescas

Written by Elijah Borres

COFFEE BREAK

Direction by Elijah Borres

Written by JR Ambol

ALONE

Direction of Ace Space

Written by Angelica Biescas


