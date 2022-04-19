PPO Recital Series VI comes to The Cultural Center of the Philippines this month. The performance is set for April 29, 2022 at 8:00pm.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines presents the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) Recital Series, a monthly online performance of standard classical repertoire by selected members of the PPO. This series highlights the different instruments of the orchestra in a recital format. The filmed live performances at the CCP are individually streamed on the CCP and PPO Facebook pages. Aside from educating audiences on classical music appreciation, the series is envisioned to make the aural and visual experience of classical music more accessible to everyone through online platforms.

The sixth episode of this series features the violin; the virtuoso stringed instrument known for its lyrical quality and for its design to mimic the human voice. Our featured performer is Dino Akira Decena, Concertmaster of the PPO. To showcase his consummate artistry, he will perform two pieces by Filipino composer Nicanor Abelardo - the "Sonata for Violin and Piano" and "Kundiman" - with Mary Anne Espina on the piano.

The performance will be streamed for free on the CCP Youtube Channel, and the CCP and PPO Facebook Pages.

Learn more at https://culturalcenter.gov.ph/event/ppo-recital-series-vi/.