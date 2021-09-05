PETA Theater Presents SHAKESPEARE IN THE TIME OF COVID

They say the best way to take in Shakespeare beyond reading him, is to listen to him. PETA shares songs inspired by his sonnets celebrating love in all its forms - old and new, unrequited and unconditional. PETA's "Shakespeare in the Time of COVID" is an online series celebrating the works of the renowned poet and playwright.

The two-part series started last April 23, the bard's 404th death anniversary, with "Sonnets and Songs," a reading of Shakespeare's sonnets and a reimagining into Filipino songs by various composers and singers.