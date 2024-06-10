PAROKYA NI EDGAR Musical Plays Last Two Weeks at Newport Performing Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--How can Newport World Resorts top its biggest original Pinoy musical hit, “Ang Huling El Bimbo”? Work around the music catalog of another beloved OPM band, Parokya ni Edgar, and make the production bigger, wilder, and often out-of-this-world that ably complements the satirical, novelty themes of Chito Miranda-led Parokya. To say “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy” is NWR’s most lavish musical, like those performed in the top theme parks internationally, is an understatement.

Blame Hollywood’s obsession with multiverses. “Buruguduy” follows suit with the mind-boggling stories of intergenerational female leads who traverse opposite worlds: a dreary National Capital Region (Manila) and a “Parokya-verse,” where its oddly diverse citizens get to sing the band’s biggest hits “Bagsakan,” “Buloy,” and “Mr. Suave.”

(L-R) Boo Gabunada, Jules Dela Paz, Kyle Napuli, and Noel Comia Jr.

Our leading ladies Kyle Napuli (Aiza), Marynor Madamesila (Jen), Tex Ordonez-de Leon (Norma), and Natasha Cabrera (Girlie) share the same birthdate, Dec. 6. While hearing some loud drum beatings in their heads, the four ladies are gathered in one place, where a mysterious portalet--pun intended--serves as a travel portal to the “Parokya-verse.” This strange universe has three ecosystems: the dagat (sea), gubat (forest), and langit (air), which are crucial to each character’s development or arc.

Although some theatrical devices or plotlines are borrowed from other widely-known musicals, such as “Wicked,” “Annie,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Buruguduy” gets away with it by adding a pinch of Pinoy flavor, whether in its humor or homage to local mythical creatures, e.g., the typical manananggal, bakunawa, and kapre. Nonetheless, stage tricks and surprises are plenty in this production, which may delight any amenable audience.

But of course, Parokya ni Edgar’s unapologetic songs, along with its saccharine love tunes, e.g., “Para Sa Yo,” “Harana” and “Gitara,” make for an irreverent, yet nostalgic and enjoyable night, at the theatre. The show boasts almost 40 musical numbers, leaving Parokya ni Edgar’s old-time and newly-converted fans musically satisfied at the least.

Company

Featuring playwright Rody Vera’s book, “Buruguduy” is directed by Dexter Santos. Ejay Yatco is the musical director; Rodel Colmenar, Manila Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director; Stephen Vinas, choreographer; Raven Ong, costume designer; Lawyn Cruz, scenic designer; Meliton Roxas Jr., lights designer; GA Fallame and Joyce Anne Garcia, video designers; Johann dela Fuente, hair and makeup designer; Rards Corpus, sound engineer; and Arvy Dimaculangan, sound designer.

The cast also has Pepe Herrera (Mr. Suave), Noel Comia Jr. (Tikmol), Jasper Jimenez (Tito Ralph), Nicco Manalo (Mang Jose), Boo Gabunada (Buloy), Jules De La Paz (Murlock), Stephen Vinas (Ric/Duke), Rapah Manalo (Tomtom), MC Dela Cruz (Charmie/Gilbert), Cara Barredo, Chaye Mogg, Cheska Quimno, Iya Villanueva, Jillian Ita-As, Julia Serad, Liway Perez, Maronne Cruz, Miah Canton, Mikaela Regis, Paulina Luzuriaga, Sarah Facuri, Teetin Villanueva, Francis Gatmaytan, Franco Ramos, Jep Go, Jim Ferrer, Khalil Tambio, Mark Anthony Grantos, Neo Rivera, Ralph Oliva, Red Nuestro, and Karmi Santiago (the bizarre drummer).

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy” runs until Sun., June 23, 2024.

Newport World Resorts is across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

Comments