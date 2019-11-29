MAXIE THE MUSICAL Offers Flash Sale: Opening Night Orchestra Tickets at P1,000 Each

Manila, Philippines - Bit by Bit Company is bringing back Maxie The Musical, the critically-acclaimed stage adaptation of multi-awarded film Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros, written by Michiko Yamamoto.

Maxie The Musical will play at the Hyundai Hall, Arete, from 3 July - 9 August 2020.

Orchestra tickets to Maxie The Musical's opening night on 3 July 2020 can be bought at a special discounted price at P1,000 each (originally at P1,600) - made available today only. Get tickets via Ticket2Me.

The musical tells the story of an effeminate adolescent boy Maxie growing up in the slums of Manila, and who is deeply loyal to his family of petty thieves. His world revolves around taking care of his father Paco and two brothers, Bogs and Boy, who love and protect him.

When Maxie meets a young, handsome, and idealistic policeman Victor, the two form a friendship and Maxie begins to realize he can have a better life, which soon incurs the ire and disapproval of his family.

Maxie The Musical is a tale of lost innocence and redemption amidst poverty and corruption.

Maxie The Musical features the book and lyrics by Nicolas Pichay, music by William Elvin Manzano, JJ Pimpino, and Janine Santos, and the stage direction and choreography by Dexter Santos.

Interested show buyers may inquire at ask@ticket2me.net.





