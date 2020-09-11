Cultural Center of the Philippines Launches Outreach Program SINING SIGLA

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Office of the President affirms its commitment to bring the arts closer to people.

Despite the pandemic, the Cultural Center of the Philippines Office of the President affirms its commitment to bring the arts closer to people by launching the digital outreach program SINING SIGLA.

Learn more in the video below!

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is the premiere showcase of the arts in the Philippines. Founded in 1969, the CCP has been producing and presenting music, dance, theater, visual arts, literary, cinematic and design events from the Philippines and all over the world for more than forty years. Its nine resident companies, namely, Ballet Philippines, Philippine Ballet Theater, Tanghalang Pilipino, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group, the Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, UST Symphony Orchestra, Philippine Madrigal Singers and the National Music Competition for Young Artists Foundation (NAMCYA) present a regular season of productions, workshops and outreach performances.

