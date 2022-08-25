Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces Fall and Holiday Jazz Series Featuring Musicians, Vocalists, Dancers & More

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is offering a stellar series of jazz performances with more than two dozen musicians, vocalists, and dancers appearing in West Chester this September through December, hosted by local jazz and blues artist, Sara Michaels. Michaels curates the Jazz Cocktail Hour presenting local and international jazz artists with a special focus on women artists. Audiences will enjoy the performances in one of two intimate spaces - the 85-seat Univest Cabaret and the 327-seat A. Roy Smith Mainstage theater.

The series begins in September with an appearance by The Hailey Brinnel Quartet. Brinnel, a Philadelphia-based artist, comes to Uptown on Thursday, September 15 at 7:30PM. Soulful artist Lili Añel appears Thursday, October 20 at 7:30PM. There is a double dose of music in November with a Sinners & Saints Weekend featuring the Aaron Graves Jazz Ensemble and Miche Braden on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30PM and rounding out the weekend are Sherry Butler Wilson & the Hot Saints of Jazz, featuring dancer Lauren Putty, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13 at 3:30PM. To kick off December, audiences can get into the holiday spirit with a family-friendly concert, The Cartoon Christmas Trio, with local children's choirs joining the musicians on-stage, on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30PM. December wraps up with The Last Big Band Holiday Show with Erich Cawalla and Larry McKenna, on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30PM. All Jazz Series shows are at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center located at 226 N. High Street. Ticket prices vary by show. For more about Uptown shows and concerts, Theatre Society Subscriptions, Friends of Uptown, and more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193328®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



"There is an incredible history of jazz in this region," said April Evans, Executive Director, "and we want to be part of keeping that legacy alive." She added, "we feel very lucky that both of our performing spaces offer the kind of setting where these artists can really connect with listeners."



"Jazz was born and raised in America, and it is a living art form," said Jazz Cocktail Hour host, Sara Michaels. "One may call it a spiritual experience with powerful learning moments, mixed with laughter and great imagination as these jazz musicians, vocalists and dancers take to the Uptown stages. Will there be an uplifting of your soul? The answer is, yes!"





About the Jazz Series

The Hailey Brinnel Quartet



Thursday, September 15, 7:30PM

Tickets: $35 in advance. $40 at the door



Hailey Brinnel has music in her DNA. She started performing at the age of 12 by touring throughout New England with her pianist and entertainer father, Dave Brinnel. Now just 26, and based in Philadelphia, she is already an accomplished trombonist, vocalist and educator who has performed at prestigious venues around the world, and has performed with artists such as Sherrie Maricle and the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, Ingrid Jensen, Anat Cohen, and Pell. As part of the Temple University Jazz Band led by Terell Stafford, she has played and recorded alongside many of today's top jazz artists, including Ken Peplowski, Jimmy Heath, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jon Faddis, Luis Bonilla, Wycliffe Gordon, René Marie and Dick Oatts. In addition, she shared the stage with Maurice Hines and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra as part of the national tour of the Hines' off-Broadway production "Tappin' Thru Life". Brinnel was a finalist in the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.



Her debut album, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles peaked at #13 on Amazon's 'Jazz New Release' chart, and #44 on the website's Jazz Best-Seller chart. Brinnel's music is rooted firmly in the original intentions of 1920s-1940s jazz, arranged such that the energy is preserved but new life is undoubtedly breathed into them. Acclaimed trumpeter Terell Stafford praises Brinnel for "honoring the history of this music" and sounding "so pure and soulful" that "I can't stop listening!"

Although she is a young artist, Brinnel has already performed at acclaimed venues such as Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, the XPoNential Music Festival, The Lake George Jazz Festival, World Cafe Live, The Kennedy Center, The Kimmel Center, The Washington Women in Jazz Festival in Washington D.C., Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, and The North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam. As an educator, Brinnel has worked in a variety of settings spanning early childhood, elementary general, secondary instrumental and vocal, private lessons, master classes, as well as collegiate-level education courses. She is currently on faculty at The University of the Arts, The Kimmel Center, and works as a guest clinician to bring jazz education to classrooms throughout the city. She was also a featured clinician in the 2020 National Jazz Conference with her workshop A Melodic Approach to Scat Singing.

Thursday, October 20, 7:30PM

Lili Añel

Songs of Heart and Mind

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

Lili Añel's music extends the boundaries of Jazz, R&B, Soul and Folk. Whether performing her original songs or reinterpreting Nina Simone, she makes these classics her own, holding the listener in the palm of her hand, whether you're listening live or to a recording. Together with her exceptional band, prepare to be uplifted by Lili's gift.



In 2018 Lili was a nominee for the prestigious PEW Center for Arts and Heritage Fellowship. Lili's 2017 EP Another Place, Another Time brought her continued accolades, with an invitation to record 4 songs on NPR Music Live Sessions video series. On her 2013 release, I Can See Bliss From Here, we find Lili standing in her truth. She wrote of her struggle with various losses, always in complete honesty and total feeling, along with her celebrating her life, on the biographical "Something To Do." JazzTimes Magazine proclaimed Every Second In Between (2009) "...a cd to blow your mind at first listen..." Every Second In Between (produced by Glenn Barratt) also made the All About Jazz 2009 Year End Writer's Choice for the "10 Best New Jazz Releases" list, along with winning 3 NY Music Awards 2010, Best Singer-Songwriter, Best Jazz Album and Best Female Jazz Vocalist. JazzTimes Magazine said of Dream Again" (2007) "...her songs are consistently excellent..." Palmetto Records released her first CD Laughed Last (1994) which was supported by a U.S. tour. Hi-Octane Coffee (2001) followed.



Defying categorization she calls her music a hybrid of "jazz/folk/soul/pop" combined with a powerfully unique vocal style bringing her to the forefront. Lili continues to win over audiences with her vocal stylings, guitar playing and songs, while often recalling her many influences (Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan, Janis Ian, Joan Armatrading), prove her own unique style. She has supported Alejandro Escovedo, Madeleine Peyroux, The Holmes Brothers, Boz Scaggs, B.B. King, Raul Midon, Robert Cray to name a few. Lili Añel continues to be a singer/songwriter at the top of her game and recognized as a recording artist who successfully connects with the world.

Sinners & Saints Weekend

Saturday November 12, 7:30PM

Bessie Smith Sings the Blues: Miche Braden and the Aaron Graves Jazz Ensemble

Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door



Sinners & Saints Weekend kicks off on Saturday night with Miche Braden, the star of the award-winning touring show, "The Devil's Music," that chronicled the career of Bessie Smith, the "Empress of the Blues." Braden's powerhouse vocals will be backed up by Philadelphia's legendary musical director and jazz pianist Aaron Graves, and The Aaron Graves Jazz Ensemble.



Both an actress and a vocalist, Braden brings the spirit of Bessie Smith alive on stage, weaving her powerful performance with stories of Bessie's life - both funny and reflective of the historic times in which Smith performed.



Aaron Graves is a pianist, conductor, arranger, composer and producer. He has appeared and recorded with many jazz greats including Stanley Turrentine, Oscar Brown, Jr., Dakota Staton, Jimmy Scott, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate, Frank Foster, Grover Washington Jr., Vanessa Rubin, Donald Byrd, the Smithsonian Masterworks Jazz Orchestra, the Boys Choir of Harlem, James Moody and Kevin Mahogany. Graves was the music director for "The Devil's Music: The Life & Blues of Bessie Smith" His television credits include the award-winning documentary "Eyes on the Prize '' with Sweet Honey and the Rock, and the Lou Rawls Show.

Sunday, November 13, 3:30PM

Sherry Butler Wilson & the Hot Saints of Jazz, featuring Lauren Putty

Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door



Sherry Wilson Butler & the Hot Saints of Jazz is composed of intergenerational and intercultural performing artists, who are selected to perform a series of programming developed by Butler from her original concept called "SEASONS," which has been a dream of hers for the past 10 years. Finally bringing her project's vision to fruition, it is her hope, dream, and prayer that through various music genres (jazz, blues, pop, R&B, rock, gospel, country, hip hop, big band) and performances, we can rebuild and bridge communities by presenting, embracing and intertwining a message in the music. Presented by a host of musicians, vocalists, spoken word artists, visual artists, and dancers the project hopes to share these experiences with the world.



Directed by Aaron Graves and led by Sherry Wilson Butler, Sherry Wilson Butler & the Hot Saints of Jazz is a special performance that cross examines jazz & gospel music, and is designed exclusively for this appearance at Uptown. This contagious performance is expected to take the audience on a soulful, high spirited, hand clapping, foot tapping, but also smooth and tranquil journey that will lift your spirit, and refresh your sense of brother/sisterhood.



The acclaimed dancer, choreographer and teacher, Lauren Putty White will appear as a stunning addition to this show. White holds an MFA in dance from Montclair State University and a BFA in Modern Dance Performance from University of the Arts. Having performed internationally with Parsons Dance Company and PHILADANCO, White has also choreographed for BalletX, Grace Dance Theatre, Bryn Mawr College and Drexel University. She has taught at University of the Arts, Stockton University, Temple University and for the School District of Philadelphia. White co-founded Putty Dance Project, with her jazz musician husband, producing socially conscious and critically acclaimed works. They have presented at The Kimmel Center, Baltimore Dance Invitational, Boston Contemporary Dance Festival and San Francisco's Virtual Pathways. Most recently, White was the featured dancer with the Sun Ra Arkestra at Carnegie Hall and a guest teacher at Cornell University. She performs with various jazz bands throughout Philadelphia and teaches workshops in her methodology Physical Listening for Free Form Body Motifs, specializing in movement improvisation to Free Jazz music. An emerging dance writer, she also writes for Philadelphia's thINKingDANCE.

A special Sinners & Saints cocktail and light bites menu will be available at Mac's Foxhole Lounge during the weekend.

Tuesday, December 6, 6:30PM

The Cartoon Christmas Trio

Tickets: $15-$28

Merry Christmas! Since its inception in 1995, The Cartoon Christmas Trio has been the premier interpreter of the classic soundtracks of holiday cartoon music, especially the music of "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Established solely for the purpose of capturing the nuances of the holiday music of Vince Guaraldi and his contemporaries, this concert is delightful family entertainment. They have performed at The Kimmel Center, The Milton Theater, The Philadelphia Art Museum, The Queen Theater, World Café Live!, Winterthur Museum, Reading Museum and have also been heard on NPR, ABC, and NBC.

Joining the trio once again this year at Uptown will be the combined children's choirs of Pocopson, Unionville, and Hillendale Elementary Schools under the direction of Steve and Eileen Jennings. In addition, baritone Grant Youngblood will join in to spread "Grinchy "spirit!

The trio is composed of Larry Marshall on drums, Jeff Knoettner on piano, and Rob Swanson on double bass. The members have over 100 combined years of performing and educational experience that they bring to every event, whether it be a concert or an education workshop for children. The trio looks forward to sharing this awesome music with you and yours!

Tuesday, December 20, 7:30PM

The Last Big Band Holiday Show

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door



Audiences can enjoy Last Big Band Holiday Show with Larry McKenna and Erich Cawalla as they perform a variety of holiday classics and some of Larry and Erich's original arrangements.



Reading PA native Erich Cawalla and his quartet performed the first show at Uptown when it reopened from the pandemic closures. Erich released his first-full length solo album at his hometown Berks Jazz Festival in front of 700 people on March 30th featuring a 26-piece band and orchestra performing songs in The Great American Songbook as well as one original composition. Songs from the album are receiving airplay throughout the world.



Larry McKenna is considered one of the world's finest jazz saxophone players. Larry is a Philadelphia native, who has spent over six decades showcasing a gorgeous tenor saxophone sound. Aside from being a frequent guest on recordings by other top jazz players, Larry has received even wider critical acclaim with the release of three records under his own name.

For more information about the upcoming theatre season and all music events happening at Uptown, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193328®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ and follow Uptown on Facebook and Instagram @UptownWC.

ABOUT UPTOWN! KNAUER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Established in 2017, Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is a unique Chester County, PA destination for world-class performing arts in historic downtown West Chester. Built in 1916, and proudly holding five preservation and community impact awards, this former armory is now home to professional theatre, music, dance, comedy and film in a modernized, accessible, and acoustically ideal space. Performances are held in an intimate 327-seat Mainstage theatre and 85-seat Cabaret, with additional classrooms and performing space for theatre students.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is committed to enriching our communities through the transcendent power of the performing arts.