The Phoenix Theatre Brings William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT Online, July 10-12

The Phoenix Theatre is celebrating the summer with an online production of a charming William Shakespeare comedy. The company's apprentices will take the virtual stage in this online production of As You Like It.

This production runs on the company's YouTube Channel live July 10-12. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. The shows are free. The Phoenix Theatre will be taking donations for the Black Lives Matter global network www.blacklivesmatter.com. Audiences can connect to the YouTube link from the company's website at www.thephoenixtheatrepa.com.



All the World's a Stage. Wise fools, a magical forest, cross-dressing, young love...and more. As You Like It has all the elements of a classic Shakespeare comedy and makes for fun viewing for a Summer day. This comedy of love and change features the irrepressible Rosalind, one of Shakespeare's most fully-realized female characters. The magical forest of Arden is the play's famous setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters comes together to find love, fortune, redemption...and themselves. Seeking her exiled father and escape from an oppressive court, Rosalind, disguised as a boy, flees with her cousin and a clown to the Forest of Arden. The woods offer not only freedom, but also a motley crew of characters, and the chance to experience life and love with a fellow outcast, Orlando, from a whole new perspective.



"This is not the summer we imagined, a pandemic, protests and the world in upheaval. We wanted to showcase and celebrate our apprentices, they've grown so much this past year," said Phoenix Theatre co-Founder and Development Director Jessica Mhyr Reich. "We felt this virtual production was a great way to honor them and uplift our community during these challenging times. We also want to make an impact in our community and will be donating all proceeds to The Black Lives Matter Movement."

The cast of the show includes: Emma Apple, Ryan Cassidy, Amanda Clark, Hannah Cohen, Bailey Denmark, Kelsey Hébert, Taylor Morgan, Samantha Smith, Becca Stehle, and Lauryn Swavely. They will all be performing live through Zoom and it will be broadcast on YouTube. The play is directed by The Phoenix Theatre Resident Company. The Stage and Production Manager is Andrés Gallardo Bustillo.

Lydia Joy Carswell is the Scenic Designer. She has created digital backgrounds for the performance. Phoenix Theatre Artistic Director Seth Reich composed original music for the production. Kennedy Gabb is the Sound Designer. Marcus Barainyak is the Lighting Designer. Phoenix Theatre Company co-founder Jessica Myhr Reich is the Costume Designer. Michael Hajek is the Props Designer. Michael Howson is the Production Assistant and Assistant Stage Manager.

