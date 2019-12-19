The Kimmel Announces February 2020 Lineup

Kimmel Center has announced its February 2020 programming - with renowned jazz and organ musicians; the acclaimed Broadway revival Hello, Dolly!; family-friendly programming from Nick Jr. Live!; and theatrical experiences from Philadelphian M'Balia Singley and Palestine, respectively.

See full listings below:

The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe

February 1, 2020 • Perelman Theater

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, in association AEG, presents the cast of award-winning science podcast, The Skeptics' Guide to the Universe, to the Perelman Theater on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Joined by host and musician, George Hrab, the cast of "skeptical rogues" will entertain with science and a skeptical extravaganza that will challenge the audience's perception of reality.

Grey Rock

February 6 - 9, 2020 • SEI Innovation Studio

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents the Philadelphia premiere of the humorous, fantastical play Grey Rock at the SEI Innovation Studio from Thursday, February 6, 2020 through Sunday, February 9, 2020. This exciting, new theatrical work from director and playwright Amir Nizar Zuabi is commissioned and produced by the Remote Theater Project, in association with GOH Productions. The Philadelphia production of Grey Rock will be performed in English, featuring a 5-member cast of actors from across Palestine, including renowned actor, Khalifa Natour.

Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"

February 8 - 9, 2020 • Academy of Music

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, in association with Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, invites audiences to sing, dance, clap, cheer, and move to the music when the unforgettable musical spectacular, Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music," hits the Academy of Music stage on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and Sunday, February 9, 2020. For the first time ever live on stage, the new musical brings together the beloved characters from popular preschool animated series Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol, Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and Top Wing. This musical extravaganza is perfect for the whole family!

Acting Without Boundaries

February 8, 2020 • Rendell Room

Acting Without Boundaries (AWB) is excited to announce it is celebrating Philly Theatre Week with Journeys, a celebration of life, love, and the enduring human spirit that keeps us all moving forward. This musical collage will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Rendell Room, traveling through the best of AWB and the many journeys that we all take in life.

February 10, 2020 • Verizon Hall

Following a record-breaking release of his fifth studio album in 2017, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is proud to present two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter in Verizon Hall on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Hello, Dolly!

February 19 - March 1, 2020 • Academy of Music

Hello, Dolly!, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival starring Carolee Carmello, will run in Philadelphia February 19 - March 1 at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, as part of the 2019-20 Broadway season.

Turn

February 26 - 29, 2020 • SEI Innovation Studio

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is thrilled to present the World Premiere of M'Balia Singley's original piece, Turn, at the SEI Innovation Studio at 8:00 p.m. from Wednesday, February 26, 2020 through Saturday February 29, 2020. Using themes from Shakespeare's Othello, M'Balia Singley confronts her experience as a black woman in America with equal parts humor and honesty in this brand-new theatrical work. Turn weaves original songs, comedy, and engrossing stories into a performance that is both sweeping and intimate. From societal expectations to relatable family disfunction, Singley turns to the unlikely 16th century play and finds connections to our 21st century lives. Turn was commissioned and developed through the Kimmel Center's 2017-2018 Theater Residency.

Grand Organ Celebration

February 26, 2020 • Verizon Hall

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents three world renowned organists, Wayne Marshall, Olivier Latry, and David Briggs, for the Grand Organ Celebration at Verizon Hall on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. These awe-inspiring musicians will perform the music of Bach, Widor, Liszt, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, and Gershwin on the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ. The concert will culminate in a three-way improvisation by the organists, based on subjects suggested by the audience.

More information available at Kimmel.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You