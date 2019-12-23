The Hit Men Returns to the State Theatre in January

THE HIT MEN, classic rock's unique Supergroup of legendary side men, are the 2019 recipients of Nashville's Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum first-ever Road Warriors Award, given to them to honor "their years of dedication to the music, and the countless miles ... that they have traveled in delivering so many hits throughout the world."

Back by popular demand, legendary rock supergroup The Hit Men return to the State Theatre on Saturday, January 25. Show time is 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40/$35 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by Insulation Corporation of America, N. Pugliese, Inc. and 99.9 The Hawk.

"20 Feet from Stardom" for most of their careers, THE HIT MEN are a new "Wrecking Crew" for the Next Generation. These five brilliant musicians recorded and/or toured with the artists whose hits they play - including the biggest names in rock history from Paul McCartney and Elton John, to Frankie Valli, Foreigner, The Who, Toto, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Jim Croce, The Rascals and more. They're the Real Deal, appearing on some 85 albums, many of them gold and platinum! They are the actual artists you heard in concert and on the original versions of classic rock's most important songs.

In their spectacular multi-media show, THE HIT MEN not only play the classic rock hits they helped rocket to the top of the Billboard charts, they also share fascinating insider back stories about their days on the road and in recording studios with rock royalty.

From transistor radios, vinyl, 8-track tapes and cassettes to the Sony Walkman, CD's, digital downloads and the Apple iPod, THE HIT MEN have seen and heard it all. And they have the stories to go with it! They play rock's greatest hits the way you first heard them; they're the guys who made and played the soundtrack of your life.

THE HIT MEN are: keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, keyboardist, percussionist & vocalist Russ Velazquez and drummer and vocalist, Steve Murphy. You may not know their names, but you went to their concerts, heard them on the radio, watched them on TV, and bought their records. They have appeared on over eighty-five albums, won multiple Gold and Platinum Recording Awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, Clio Awards and more, including the first-ever Road Warriors Award from the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.





