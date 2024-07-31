The Hags To Present G(R)EEN As Part Of Cannonball Festival 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by the personal experience of coping with a speech impediment, “G(r)een” follows a brave child who loves nature, but struggles to describe it. This playful story encourages us all to accept ourselves as we are, and find unlikely friendships under the kitchen sink.

Combining humor, lively music, and imaginative play, this show is sure to capture the attention of families with children ages 4-9 when it runs at Liberty Lands Park September 7th-22nd as part of this year's Cannonball Festival. Tickets to the show are free, and while reservations are encouraged through the FringeArts website, families are welcome to simply show up and enjoy a both silly and heartfelt story.

“It's important for kids to know that there are different ways to communicate, and that the way that they communicate is welcomed and celebrated! In our story, our protagonist is initially mocked for their rhotacism, but eventually finds it to be a mark of their individuality,” says director Grace Lazarz. “The play also features a piece of corn in a garbage disposal who communicates through miming, a rabbit with a very heightened pace of thought and speaking, and other examples of friends who may communicate differently. Additionally, the piece tackles tough topics such as climate change through a displaced polar bear and a child passionate about nature. “G(r)een” engages big ideas and big feelings, while also keeping a spirit of whimsy, imagination, playfulness, and musicality!”

About The Hags:

The Hags are Laura, Grace, and Tina–three artists who have come from NYC, Indiana, and Beijing to pursue an MFA in devised performance at Pig Iron School in Philadelphia. Shared enthusiasms for the Philadelphia art scene, devising theatre, and young audiences brought them together. They're excited to infuse their own small piece of the fringe festival with curiosity, play, and bravery. Laura Schmidt (they/she) is a queer theatre artist from the midwest who has worked as an artist and educator in Chicago and NYC before moving to Philadelphia in 2024. Previously, she studied theatre performance at Hope College, theatre for youth with autism at Shakespeare at Notre Dame, and elementary education at Anderson University. Her recent work experience includes interning with the New York Neofuturists, curating a TYA program in her hometown's public schools, and producing her original piece about childhood and growing up in modern America called SONDER co-written with Syd C. Luse.

Grace Lazarz (she/her) is a versatile theatre artist, educator, and administrator. Previously, she created and implemented dynamic theatre programming for youth grades K-12 as well as community projects as the Volunteer Director and Education Specialist at South Bend Civic Theatre. She has an extensive background directing Shakespeare and theatre in a variety of settings, including the Fall Festival of Shakespeare (Shakespeare & Company, Lenox, MA), Summer Shakespeare Ghana (Accra), with youth with autism (Shakespeare at Notre Dame), and in the public school system (AmeriCorps service with the Robinson Community Learning Center).

Huiping Tina Zhong (she/her) studied History of Art and Theatre at Bryn Mawr College and is an alum of Headlong Performance Institute. She is originally from Beijing. She was a former translator and media correspondent of Nanluoguxiang Theater Festival at Penghao Theater, Beijing. Her work often revolves around themes of immigration, dislocation, and home.

