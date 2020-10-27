Shakespeare in Clark Park Produces Mobile, Socially-Distant Theatre

A stream of the show, Every Everyman, will go live on Shakespeare in Clark’s Facebook page on Saturday, October 31 at noon.

Shakespeare in Clark Park had to cancel their original summer plans this year, but that doesn't mean there wasn't outdoor theatre this season 2020! This October, Shakespeare in Clark Park brought mobile, socially-distant theatre to specific blocks throughout West Philadelphia as a response to the ongoing pandemic.

For the past six months, a coalition of West Philly Arts Leaders in coordination with the Public Health Department of the City of Philadelphia have been strategizing how to create a mobile producing model which centers the safety of artists, staff and audience members while allowing them to return to the essential communal act of live storytelling. During each step of the rehearsal or performance process, all artists and technicians were empowered and authorized to stop production at any point to voice concerns of their health and safety. Safety superseded all. If it came down to it, "the show must not go on."

This process culminated in the Pageant Wagon-a mobile stage constructed by Curio Theatre Company's Paul Kuhn-to bring a modern twist on the medieval play EVERYMAN to 8 blocks throughout West Philadelphia. At the request of the City of Philadelphia, performances were not publicized beyond the block where they were performing to keep audiences as small and safe as possible. Actors, crew, and audiences all wore masks throughout the 40-minute family-friendly play. The SCP Artistic Team, Kittson O'Neill, Paige Zubel, and the ensemble transformed this ancient morality play into a satire that spoke directly to the pandemic overwhelming all of us and the racial justice reckoning that has surged with it.

O'Neill says, "I was a Medieval Studies major. As soon as the pandemic hit I thought of the Pageant Wagons which were so popular in Europe. They felt like an appropriate solution for a classical theater company and one that West Philly might really enjoy. Everyman is still a remarkably relevant play. If death came for you tomorrow would you be happy with your life? With where you invested your passion and energy? It's a surprisingly funny play and one that leaves a lot of room for this ensemble to explore and create in their own voices."

The production incorporated health restrictions into the creative process. For example, masks were incorporated into the actors' costumes (headdresses and masks designed by Scott McMaster, costumes by Aetna Gallagher). Streets and sidewalks were marked for viewing (preferably with tenants staying on their own property) with chalk to enforce social distancing. The blocks were chosen for demographic diversity, residential density and enthusiasm for the project.

The show ran for 8 performances over 2 weekends this October featuring a cast including Cameron DelGrosso, Ezra Ali-Dow, Marisol Rosa-Shapiro, Katrina Hall, Kaitlin Chin, Ebony Pullom, and James Whitfield. Additional collaborators in the devising process were Eli Lynn and Jessica Money. Sound Design by Tony Award winner Robert Kaplowitz.

A stream of the show, Every Everyman, will go live on Shakespeare in Clark's Facebook page on Saturday, October 31 at noon: https://www.facebook.com/groups/19238360851

For more information about the pageant wagon and creative team: http://www.shakespeareinclarkpark.org/pageant-wagon

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You