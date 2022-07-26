SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody Of SAW Coming This October

Cooper Jordan Entertainment announces the official Out of Town Tryout Opening of the new musical SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw on Sansom Street in Philadelphia's Center City West Theater District this October.

Performances begin Sunday October 16th 2022 at The Adrienne Theater Mainstage, for a limited 3 week run, with an invite only Preview scheduled for Friday October 14th. Philadelphia's closing date is Sunday October 30th, 2022.

Tickets for Philadelphia are on sale now and available online at eventbrite.com/e/saw-the-musical-the-unauthorized-parody-of-saw-tickets-382010552847. Tickets are $20-$65 (plus fees). VIP Front Row seats for approximately $70 include a meet & greet picture with the Saw Parody's Puppet on Stage post show. Special Discount code SAW13 for $13 off tickets is available on eventbrite through Saturday August 13th only. Tickets on the day of performance may be available at the door, if capacity allows, but some sell-outs are anticipated.

Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), with a book by Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso (NYCHFF)), and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia).

Out of Town Tryout Cast is to be announced September 13th. Be the first to see it in this out of town tryout this Halloween Season! SAW The Musical contains mature content.

For any questions or inquiries, please email SawTheMusicalParody@gmail.com