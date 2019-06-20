Russian Opera Workshop Presents a Free Concert of IOLANTA

Jun. 20, 2019  

Russian Opera Workshop will present a concert of Russian Romances (June 24) and Tchaikovsky's Iolanta (June 25, 26 & 27).

Free performances start at 7:30 PM and take place at the Helen Corning Warden Theater at AVA, 1920 Spruce Street, Philadelphia. Tickets or reservations are not required.

A concert of Russian Romances will offer songs, duets, an all male trio, and songs with violin obbligato. Works by Glinka, Rachmaninov-Kreisler, Taneev, Cui, Rimsky-Korsakov, Tchaikovsky, Gretchaninov, Rachmaninov, and Prokofiev. All Russain Opera Workshop Artists will perform. A guest artist in this concert is violinist and current Curtis Institute of Music student, Danny Jin.

On June 25, 26 and 27, Russian Opera Workshop will present Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta.

PERFORMANCE CASTS (Click here for Bio Snapshots)

  • Iolanta - Gillian Watson (6/25), Samantha Long (6/26), Marianne Nobre (6/27)
  • Brigitta - Elizabeth Reeves (6/25), Stephanie Rivero (6/26), Tanya Landau (6/27)
  • Laura - Leah Johns (6/25), Leah Bedenko (6/26), Guadalupe Aguirre (6/27)
  • Marta - Ariel Andrew (6/25), Randa Melhem (6/26), Rebecca Carden (6/27)
  • Iolanta's Girlfriends - Catherine Lupien, Chase Sanders, Miranda Shapiro, Arianna Rodriguez, Ariel Zaichick, Isabela Pa dzierski
  • King Ren - Ben Wager (6/25 & 6/27); Eric Delagrange (6/26)
  • Vaud mont - Martin Luther Clark
  • Robert - Tim Renner
  • Ibn-Hakia - Anthony Whitson-Martini
  • Bertrand - Jacob Wilde
  • Alm ric - Zachary Brashear (6/25 & 6/27); Piero Regis (6/26)


