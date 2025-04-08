RENT Extended at Arden Theatre Company Through Late June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arden Theatre Company's upcoming production of RENT has been extended for 16 additional performances. The show, which begins previews on May 15, now runs through June 22.

Directed by Terrence J. Nolen and Steve Pacek, the high-energy musical production takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through love, loss, and resilience, celebrating the strength to embrace life and live boldly in the face of adversity.

The production unfolds on the F. Otto Haas Stage with previews beginning May 15, opening night on May 21, with performances now running through June 22.

At the end of the millennium, a group of bohemians in the East Village navigate love, loss, and gentrification amidst the AIDS crisis. In this exciting and electrifying new production, RENT transforms the Haas Stage, bringing to life the iconic anthems “Seasons of Love,” “I’ll Cover You,” and Jonathan Larson’s soaring, unforgettable score.



