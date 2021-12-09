Quintessence Theatre Group Announces LITTLE WOMEN Casting Change

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, announces a casting change in their current production of Little Women: The Broadway Musical, running now through January 2, 2022. Jordan Dobson, who was cast as Laurie, departed the production after Sunday's performance due to being called into a Broadway production. South Philadelphia based actor Will Stephan Connell is replacing him.

Connell begins performances Thursday, December 9. Following a quick rehearsal process he steps into this role after previously playing Laurie in the Eagle Theater's production of Little Women in 2018. Connell had auditioned for Quintessence's production, and was recommended for the role by Dobson, who announced his departure to the company last week.

"While the entire company of Little Women is sad to see Jordan go, Broadway calls, and we are excited to cheer him on and watch as this next chapter of his career unfolds," said QTG Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "It is our good fortune to have someone as talented and ideal for the role of Laurie as Will Stephen Connell to step in. Will had wowed director Hassan Al Rawas when he originally auditioned for the production, and we were grateful that he was able and willing to join us with such short notice. With his soaring voice and puckish charm, Will Stephen Connell's Laurie is a joy to behold."

With a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, Little Women: The Broadway Musical, based on the beloved novel, accompanies sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy on their journey of self-discovery. Jo, nineteen and attempting to launch a writing career, weaves magical scenes with her stories, full of twists and turns, heroes and villains. After being rejected by yet another publisher, she is challenged to write about her own life experiences, and memories of playing pretend with her sisters at Christmas come alive. We follow the March sisters as they grow from girls into young women, each determined to live life on her own terms but always bonded by family. In revisiting their moments of love, loss, and strength in the face of want, Jo discovers what her story was all along. Inspired by the real-life escapades of author Louisa May Alcott, the timeless coming-of-age story is invigorated with song and movement to inspire the imaginations of audience members of all ages. Little Women is a favorite of generations, perfect for this holiday season.

The show stars Marielle Issa as Jo, Caitlin Ort as Meg, Cara Dipietro as Amy and Paola Morales as Beth. Donnie Hammond (King Lear) returns to Quintessence to play Marmee, with Eleni Delopoulos (Oliver!) as Aunt March and Wilma HotHouse ensemble member Jered McLenigan (The Wizard of Oz, One Man Two Guvnors) as Professor Bhaer. The cast rounds out with Philadelphia legend Frank X (Waiting for Godot, The Seven Deadly Sins) as Mr. Laurence, and Quintessence favorite Lee Cortopassi (The Skin of Our Teeth, King Lear, Awake and Sing!, Frankenstein, My Fair Lady, Love's Labor's Love) as Mr. Brooke.

The musical is directed by Hassan Al Rawas, with musical direction by Chris Ertelt. It features choreography by Adrienne Maitland and Devon Sinclair, scenic design by Myra G. Reavis, costumes by Lisa Jane Casanave, lighting design by Anthony Forchielli and music direction by Christopher Ertelt.

"It's been an absolute whirlwind and joy jumping into Little Women," said Connell. "I love singing this score and playing this role, it feels shockingly similar to my own personality...so it's definitely a thrill diving into Quintessence's wonderful production - Even with two days' rehearsal! In my opinion, Hassan and the rest of the team have made this show exactly what it should be: intimate, emotional, heartwarming, and charming. The natural and smart staging has made it as easy as possible to return to the role, much of which has somehow managed to survive in the recesses of my freakishly retentive memory. And this cast and crew are as kind as they are talented, which is really saying something. They have shown such genuine support and encouragement from the first moment I stepped into the room. Joining their ranks feels almost seamless...my only regret about the show is not getting to be in it with Jordan! He's such a great talent, a real class act. it's an honor getting to fill his shoes in this role that he performed so beautifully while he pursues fantastic and well-deserved opportunities of his own. I can't wait to get into this run and join this family over the next few weeks!"



Will Stephan Connell: Will could not be more excited to join this phenomenal team and return to this beloved story after playing Laurie at the Eagle Theatre in 2018. A University of Pennsylvania alum and Philadelphia resident, he has appeared on stages throughout the Philadelphia area, including the Walnut Street Theatre, Arden Theatre Company, Fulton Theatre, 11th Hour Theatre Company, Bristol Riverside Theatre, and more. Select credits include Jack (Into the Woods), Harry Houdini (Ragtime), John Hinckley (Assassins), and Bobby C (Saturday Night Fever). A deeply heartfelt thank you to Alex, Hassan, Maggie, Chris, and this outrageously supportive cast and crew. Up next: Chip Tolentino in 25th Annual...Spelling Bee at the Fulton. www.willsconnell.com

Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets to Little Women. Performances will run December 1, 2021 - January 2, 2022.