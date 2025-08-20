Philadelphia Ballet to Launch 2025/26 Season With CARMEN/BOLERO and EVENING OF HORROR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​This October, Philadelphia Ballet will ignite its 2025/26 season with two back-to-back double bills: Carmen and Bolero, and Evening of Horror, featuring the world premiere of Valley of Death by Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes and Agnes De Mille's haunting classic Fall River Legend.

Both programs will be performed at the historic Academy of Music. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase now.

Carmen and Boléro | October 9 - 12, 2025

Angel Corella's bold interpretation of Carmen returns to the stage following its acclaimed debut in 2023. Set to a powerful reimagining of Georges Bizet's iconic score, this gripping tale of seduction and tragedy sets the tone for an exhilarating season. Carmen will be performed alongside Boléro, Corella's hypnotic and athletic response to Maurice Ravel's celebrated composition. With stunning choreography, evocative design and virtuosic dancing, this double bill is a striking example of Philadelphia Ballet's creative range.

“I'm so excited to bring Carmen and Boléro back to Philadelphia audiences,” says Angel Corella, Artistic Director and choreographer of both works. “These ballets are powerful in very different ways. Carmen is fiery and raw, while Boléro is mesmerizing and rhythmic. Together, they speak to the versatility and emotional depth of our dancers and the evolving spirit of our company.”

The October 9 opening night program includes a performance of John Philip Sousa's National March from The Stars and Stripes Forever, arranged for the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra by Miranda Scripp and supported by a gift from Bruce and Lori Eckert in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

On Saturday, October 11, Philadelphia Ballet will host its Opening Weekend Gala. Co-chaired by Teresa Fink and Stephen Varenhorst, the event includes a performance of Angel Corella's Carmen and Boléro followed by a black-tie dinner with Philadelphia Ballet artists at the Bellevue Hotel. Philadelphia Ballet's Barbara Weisberger Award will be presented to Arthur M. Kaplan in recognition of his distinguished service as a longtime Trustee and friend of Philadelphia Ballet. Martha Koeneman, The Greapentrog Principal Pianist, will be honored with the David F. Hoffman Award for Artistic Achievement in honor of her extraordinary commitment and musical legacy as she begins her 53rd season with Philadelphia Ballet.

Tickets and more information on the Opening Weekend Gala can be found at pbgala2025.givesmart.com.

Evening of Horror | October 16 - 19, 2025

Just one week later, the Company leans into the thrills of the Halloween season with Evening of Horror, a chilling and captivating double bill. Agnes De Mille's Fall River Legend, inspired by the infamous Lizzie Borden case, is a psychologically rich and deeply theatrical ballet that delves into themes of repression, judgment and tragedy. In contrast, Valley of Death, a world premiere by Philadelphia Ballet's Resident Choreographer, Juliano Nunes, offers a contemporary and surreal journey into a world shaped by supernatural manipulation, grief and redemption.

“I've long admired Agnes De Mille's storytelling and how her work pushes beyond beauty into something more human and unsettling,” says Juliano Nunes, Philadelphia Ballet's Resident Choreographer. “To premiere Valley of Death alongside Fall River Legend is an honor. My work explores liminal space, between life and death, guilt and grace. It's a journey into the unknown and I can't wait to share it with our audience.”

Together, these productions highlight Philadelphia Ballet's dedication to artistic innovation, narrative depth and emotional resonance.

“Launching our season with two distinct double bills demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ballet,” says Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Chief Executive Officer. “From timeless classics to contemporary world premieres, we want every performance to spark conversation, connection and curiosity.”

All performances will feature live music performed by the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Beatrice Jona Affron, The Louise and Alan Reed Music Director. Tickets for both double bills are available at philadelphiaballet.org. Performances take place at the Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102.