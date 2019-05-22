Pennsylvania Ballet Promotes Peter Weil to Soloist

Metropolitan Ballet Academy and Company congratulates its alumnus, Peter Weil, on his recent promotion to Soloist at the Pennsylvania Ballet. Weil, who was raised in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, trained at Metropolitan from ages 7 to 16 under the direction of Artistic Director Lisa Collins Vidnovic-who also performed with the Pennsylvania Ballet for a decade before founding Metropolitan Ballet, a highly acclaimed regional dance studio and non-profit, pre-professional performing company.

Weil began his classical dance training at Metropolitan through its renowned Boys' Scholarship Program, which over two decades has provided high quality, tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities for hundreds of boys ages 7 to 18. Weil was a Youth America Grand Prix medalist and New York semifinalist from 2009 to 2015, and in 2015 was a participant for the prestigious Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland. Prior to joining Pennsylvania Ballet's PBII company in 2015, he earned full scholarships to summer intensive programs at the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of the American Ballet Theatre, Orlando Ballet, and Boston Ballet, where he completed a traineeship in 2013. He was later a new artist under Peter Stark at Next Generation Ballet. While studying at Metropolitan, Weil often performed in children's roles with the Pennsylvania Ballet.

"The entire Metropolitan Ballet community is delighted to congratulate Peter Weil, who has matured into a thrilling dance artist, accomplished in both classical repertory and contemporary roles. His promotion to Soloist at Pennsylvania Ballet is richly deserved," said Vidnovic.

In addition to Weil, alumni of Metropolitan's Boys' Scholarship Program, celebrating 20 years, currently perform with Colorado Ballet, Washington Ballet, and in other professional capacities. The Program's faculty includes Pennsylvania Ballet Demi Soloist Etienne Diaz and Daniel Mayo, formerly of BalletX. Boys ages 7 to 18 are invited to audition for the Program year running from September 2019 through June 2020 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00 am, at Metropolitan Ballet Academy, 700 Cedar Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046. No prior experience is necessary. Boys should come to the audition dressed in dance or gym attire. Call 215-663-1665 for additional information or email info@metropolitanballetacademy.com

Metropolitan Ballet Company provides scholarships, performance training for pre-professional dancers, and outreach programs designed to promote a love and appreciation of dance in our community. The Company presents three major performances annually and is known for its groundbreaking Boys' Scholarship Program. Metropolitan alumni are currently dancing with Pennsylvania Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Cincinnati, Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Washington Ballet, and other professional companies. www.metropolitanballetcompany.org

Photo Credit: Alexander Iziliaev.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories