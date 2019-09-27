Old City Fest Returns With Food, Drink, Music, Style, Design, Art And History!

Old City District presents the sixth annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include a festival stage with live music, a runway fashion show, a family fun zone, pop-up street performances, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ Old City vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.

"Old City Fest highlights our region's premier arts and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture," said Old City District's Executive Director, Job Itzkowitz. "Old City Fest was designed to be different. The city has many amazing neighborhood-based festivals with food, drink and music. We wanted to take that one step further and celebrate all that makes America's most historic square mile unique. We curated the event to give Old City's merchants, artists, makers and creative community a platform to shine for the region."

From its historic past to its artful present to its tech future, Old City is the place to be! Look for vibrant and diverse offerings that make the neighborhood the historic gem of Philadelphia. Mark your calendars, tell your friends and come prepared for a festival unlike any other. For a full list of activities, vendors, schedules and other information, see below or visit oldcitydistrict.org.

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW ACTIVITIES

*Notable new names join the restaurant line-up including Chef Nicholas Elmi's Royal Boucherie, The Bourse Food Hall's Freebyrd Chicken and Rebel Taco, Makhani Modern Indian, and more!

*Renowned clothing boutiques Lost + Found, Smak Parlour, and Vagabond along with Blood Milk Jewels join the annual fashion show, featuring the latest Old City trends in clothing and hair, curated by Barnet Fair hair salon.

*The Team USA Journey presented by OREO is a one-of-a-kind interactive social media experience that will be at Old City Fest!

*Two circus performances return and a new magician joins the festivities at the Family Fun Zone presented by PMC Property Group!

*Three new vendors join Independents Row, a special designated area featuring local makers!

*Mural Paint Day hosted by Mural Arts Philadelphia! Mural panels will be available for community participation in a "paint-by-number" style activity.

*Kick Axe Throwing Philadelphia, a new business in Old City, will have some fun suction-cup axe throwing games at the festival!

OLD CITY FEST ACTIVITIES AND VENDORS

FOOD AND DRINK

The lineup of Old City restaurants showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the best food and drinks. With more than two dozen food vendors setting up shop for the festival, there is something for everyone. (*New to Old City Fest for 2019.)

* Amada - Paella Arancini (Bomba Rice, Piquillo Peppers, Saffron Aioli)

* Barry's Buns - Large cinnamon rolls, mini bun cup, sticky bun parfaits, crumb cake, pumpkin crumb cake, brownies and assorted large cookie sandwiches decorated with Fall jimmies including peanut butter sandwich cookie (vegan)

* Bluebird Distilling

* Buddakan - Tuna Tartare Spring Rolls; cocktail and beer

* Continental Restaurant & Martini Bar - Cheesesteak Eggrolls; cocktail and beer

* Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Beef Eat-A-Frita (Organic, Grass-fed beef, Cuban style burger, shoestring fries, King's Hawaiian Roll); Mojitos in Cuba Libre branded coconuts; Fresh Coconut Water

* Festival Foods - mozzarella sticks, chicken and beef empanadas, chicken fingers, soda, water

* The Franklin Fountain - Scoops of ice cream in cups and cones (ice cream flavors include: Hydrox, Chocolate, Vegan Pumpkin, Pumpkin, Vegan Vanilla, Sea Salt Caramel), as well as ice cream sandwiches from the Franklin Ice Cream Bar.

* Freebyrd Chicken* (New) - Chicken sliders, wings, beer, wine, and cocktails

Honest Tea (Corporate sponsor) - Honest seeks to create and promote great-tasting, healthy, organic beverages. We strive to grow our business with the same honesty and integrity we use to craft our recipes, with sustainability and great taste for all. Stop by the Honest Tea booth to sample our refreshingly honest tea's!

* ICI Macarons & Café - Macarons (28 flavors, including: Peanut dark chocolate, Lemon, Vanilla white chocolate, Milk & Honey, Raspberry, Mint chocolate, Lemon lavender, Lime & Basil, Salted Caramel, Pistachio, Earl Grey, Matcha green tea, Orange Blossom, Cassis & Mission fig, Mango, Hazelnut Chocolate, Dulce de Leche, Strawberry, Coconut white chocolate, Coffee Mocha, Rose Lychee, Passion Fruit, Cookies & Cream, Almond Praline, Hibiscus Sour Cherry, Honey Lavender); croissants (Kouign Amann, Cruffin, and other croissants), Lavender lemonade, Matcha lemonade

* Khyber Pass Pub - Pulled Pork as well as a Vegan-friendly Pulled "Pork" served with Cole Slaw, an Apple Cider & Tito's Cocktail and Founders Brewing Beers, including Mosaic IPA, Pilsner, and Solid Gold Cans

* Lucha Cartel - Chicken and Mushroom Quesadillas, Mahi-mahi tempura tacos, Prickly Pear Margaritas

* Makhani Modern Indian* (New)

* National Mechanics - Chorizo sliders with roasted red pepper aioli, Fried plantain chips with guacamole, Strawberry Daiquiri

* The Olde Bar - Lobster Roll - Lobster, Celery, Red Onion, Celery Seed Aioli, NE Split Top Roll

* Old City Coffee (Community sponsor) - "Waffleshot"- bittersweet chocolate lined waffle with a shot of Old City Coffee's six bean espresso-a delicacy to be sure. The waffelshot is edible; the espresso melts the chocolate to make a supreme mouthfeel and taste sensation.

* Pinot Boutique Wine Bar - mimosa, fall sangria, local wines, local beers * Rebel Taco* (New) - Tacos, Mexican street corn, beer, margaritas

* Roe - Chicken satay; Korean meatball; Beef bao; Grilled Corn; Thai tea; Thai bubble tea

* Royal Boucherie* (New) - House-made Toulouse Sausage Sandwich with Dijon Mustard, Sauerkraut and Crispy Shallots on a Bun; a beautiful blue-hued Lavender Bow Tie cocktail with Tito's Handmade Vodka. * Sassafras - House Made Everything Pretzel with Mustard Cheese Sauce

* 2nd Story Brewing - Tacos and selection of beers * Tartes - Tartes, cookies, bars, coffee and bottled water

* Tomo Sushi + Ramen - Philly sushi roll/ hand roll, California sushi roll/ hand roll, Alaskan sushi roll / hand roll, Vegan spicy tuna sushi roll/ hand roll, Pork gyoza, Veggie gyoza

CHERRY STREET GARDEN

Cherry Street Garden will feature seasonal sips and snacks by Khyber Pass Pub and Royal Boucherie. Khyber Pass Pub will serve up their signature Pulled Pork as well as a Vegan-friendly Pulled "Pork" served with Cole Slaw. Khyber Pass Pub will celebrate the Fall season with an Apple Cider & Tito's Cocktail and Founders Brewing Beers, including Mosaic IPA, Pilsner, and Solid Gold Cans. Chef Nicholas Elmi's Royal Boucherie, a new festival participant, will offer a house-made Toulouse Sausage Sandwich with Dijon Mustard, Sauerkraut and Crispy Shallots on a Bun. Beverage offerings will include a beautiful blue-hued Lavender Bow Tie cocktail with Tito's Handmade Vodka. Be sure to check out the picnic spot along the festival footprint.

STYLE EXHIBIT FASHION SHOW

Hair salon Barnet Fair will carefully curate a live fashion show, that highlights some of Old City's most renowned boutiques including Lost + Found, Smak Parlour, and Vagabond, along with Blood Milk Jewels. Old City has some of the most unique shopping in the city, and it will take center stage at the festival! Barnet Fair will also provide hair and makeup, featuring the innovation and style the salon is known for. The fashion show will take place at 1:30pm.

TEAM USA'S IMMERSIVE SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERIENCE

The Team USA Journey presented by OREO is a one-of-a-kind interactive social media experience that will be at Old City Fest. The vehicle - which is free and open to the public - features multiple social interactive elements, which capture the energy and excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 and will also feature several Team USA athletes. For more information about The Journey, visit TeamUSA.org/OREOforTeamUSA.

FAMILY FUN ZONE PRESENTED BY PMC PROPERTY GROUP

The Family Fun Zone presented by PMC Property Group will feature performances and special guests throughout the day, including the Give & Take Juggler's Funicular Circus. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate, the historic division of Mars Wrigley Confectionery, will present the history and preparation of colonial chocolate at the Betsy Ross House. Stop by to experience chocolate the same way that 18th century chocolate maker, Mary Crathorne, did!

The Give & Take Jugglers present The Little Circus, a self-contained, 45-minute show featuring aerial fabric, trapeze, juggling, and tight wire! The show is infused with the warmth, humor, and audience participation for which Give & Take is known and is a consistent hit with children and adults alike.

*New This Year:

Magician Francis Menotti has been astounding audiences internationally since 2000. His highly innovative, intelligent presentations are sought by prestigious clientele from the sound stages of Hollywood to the Oval Office, the Hollywood Magic Castle to Fortune 500 companies.

FAMILY FUN ZONE STAGE:

12PM: Colonial Kids' Quest Puppet Show

1PM: Philadelphia Circus School's Youth Troupe and the Give & Take Jugglers Little Circus

2PM: Philadelphia Dance Academy

3PM: The Magic of Francis Menotti

4PM: Colonial Kids' Quest Puppet Show

5PM: Philadelphia Circus School's Youth Troupe and the Give & Take Jugglers Little Circus

INDEPENDENTS ROW

Sponsored by Philadelphia Independents, Independents Row is a specially designated area featuring local artisans and makers including candlemakers, woodworkers, jewelers and more. Meet the makers and peruse their handmade goods along 3rd Street in front of 35 N. 3rd Street. (*New to Old City Fest for 2019.)

Independents Row:

* Ana Thorne* (New) - Philly themed printed pillows, pouches, baby blankets, and more to satisfy your Jawn fix.

* Charlotte's Web - Hand-crocheted critters for babies and kids

* Exit343design - Hand-printed fun and functional stationery, totes bags, and prints

* GeoMetricGem - Nature inspired jewelry incorporating geometric shapes and gemstones

* Joeyfivecents - New jewelry made from repurposed vintage papers and findings

* Lori Loves...* (New) - Bright and colorful quilts, mobiles, and pillows that are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

* Padouk Crafts - Handcrafted wood cutting boards, coasters, and bowls

* The Pillow Works - Philly-themed pillows for the home

* Rosen & Co - Soy candles hand-poured in Philadelphia skyline glass votives

* Sarah Draws Things - Animal illustrations on prints, brooches, and stationery

* Selah Jewelry Design - Hand-forged jewelry in bold designs

* Stone Cooper - Boho chic jewelry using metals and stones

* The Tin Goat - Hand-poured soy candles and soaps in fun fragrances

* Useful & Beautiful Handmade - Dolls and teddy bears made from upcycled fabrics

* Wild Hart Paper* (New) - Botanical, floral, and witty describe this fine purveyor of paper goods.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCE

Don't miss any of the performances happening at the Main Stage, located at 4th and Arch Streets.

Plus, look out for other pop-up performances throughout the festival footprint, including Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, a Philadelphia-based, internationally touring physical performance ensemble. This performance is part of the City of Philadelphia's Arts in Action initiative managed by the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

GALLERIES AND ARTISTS

Old City is Philadelphia's hub for art and design. This renowned arts district is home to more than 30 art galleries and home décor showrooms. Be sure to experience all of the arts and culture the neighborhood has to offer. (*new to Old City Fest for 2019.)

The Center for Art in Wood will present live demos, crafts, and activities for the whole family in front of their large wood doors and inside their gallery.

Come out to watch The Clay Studio's Wheel Battles as two artists at a time compete head to head on the potter's wheel in competitions throughout the day!



The Impermanent Society of Philadelphia, an artist-run collective that promotes improvisational music and dance performance, has programmed a daylong concert of street performance. Sponsored by SUGARCUBE, all performances will take place on the street in front of SUGARCUBE,124 N. 3rd Street.

Additional Old City participants include:

* Grossman Furniture

* Millesime

* Old City Jewish Arts Center

* Petit Jardin en Ville

* Philadelphia Design District* (New)

* Room 244* (New)

MURAL PAINT DAY: MURAL ARTS PHILADELPHIA

Mural panels will be available for community participation in a "paint-by-number" style activity. All ages can join in, no previous experience is necessary.

Artist: Eric Okdeh

History of PFD Mural: Mural Arts and the Philadelphia Fire Department have partnered on a mural honoring the over 280-year combined history of the Philadelphia Fire Department featuring Ben Franklin's involvement in creating the Union Fire Company, dozens of fire apparatus dating back to colonial times to modern apparatus, including fire stations built over 100 years ago showcasing their intricate architectural details, and highlighting the profound role that firefighters and other first responders play in the evolution of a city's development and its substantial involvement in public safety. Firefighting tools and equipment, fire markers, helmets, uniforms, fire dogs and horses will all have their place in the visual narrative of PFD history in this one-of-a-kind mural. The location of the mural is at 4th & Arch Streets where there is a historic fire station (Ladder 2) located next to Girard Fountain Memorial Park where a statue of Ben Franklin is situated. The mural will be produced and installed this fall with a mural dedication targeted for late fall 2019.

SHOPPING

Around every corner of Old City find the city's latest fashions, gifts and home decor. Don't leave empty handed with top brands, up-and-coming designers and more. (*new to Old City Fest for 2019.)

Old City participants include:

* Adorned by Aisha

* Art in the Age

* Artist & Craftsman Supply

* Benjamin Lovell Shoes

* Blokes Barbershop & Gentleman's Emporium

* The Farmers Market at Christ Church

* The Geisha House

* Lost + Found

* Momo's Tree House

* More Than Old

* Never Too Spoiled

* Philly Socks

* 3rd Street Hardware*(New)

* Metal Menagerie

Additional vendors:

* BEAUCYCLED

* Bucks County Flowers & Things

* Jacqueline City Apparel

* Lily Lough Jewelry

In addition to restaurants, shops, fashion, family fun, music, artists, and makers, look for booths by Old City businesses, local area non-profits, sponsors, and other vendors!

For more information about Old City District and Old City Fest, visit oldcitydistrict.org, or call (215) 592-7929.





