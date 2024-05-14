The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Host Free Party on the Plaza Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts will host a free Party on the Plaza, a day of festival-style performances and engaging activities featuring a patriotic concert by the GRAMMY® Award-winning Philadelphia Orchestra inside Marian Anderson Hall. Held in association with Wawa Welcome America and the Avenue of the Arts, the celebration on Saturday, June 29, from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM extends the outdoor Avenue of the Arts Block Party inside the air-conditioned Plaza with Broadway cast appearances and celebrated local artists.

Kicking off the day at 12:00 PM, The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform a patriotic concert in Marian Anderson Hall. Guests can take a break from the heat of the annual Avenue of the Arts Block Party to hear conductor Jeff Tyzik lead the Orchestra in Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Liberty Bell” marches, selections from John Williams’s scores for The Patriot and Lincoln, and more works honoring our nation and service members. The performance will include the world premiere of Tyzik’s Lift Off, which was commissioned by Bravo! Vail in honor of Tyzik’s 30th year at the Festival. In addition, Fox 29 reporter Hank Flynn, an Army veteran, will narrate a performance of Gardens of Stone by James Beckel, Jr. The concert will also have special guests in attendance—Seeing Eye® puppies from The Seeing Eye. The experience will help to acclimate the puppies in navigating public spaces and special events. The concert is free, but tickets are required and will be available at www.philorch.org/party-on-the-plaza/beginning on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:00 AM for members and Friday, May 17, at 10:00 AM for the general public. Seating is general admission and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Indoor performances and activities include a Hamiltunes sing-along; a Q&A and meet-and-greet with “The Grinch” from Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; family-friendly games; and more. Plus, guests get a chance to win free tickets, merchandise, and exclusive giveaways!

The lineup on the Kimmel Center’s Plaza stage includes:

Omar's Hat – Omar's Hat started on the corner of 45th and Locust Streets when a group of musicians gathered in a place called Meskerem to spark a jam that’s never stopped since

Soulful line dance demonstration with DJ Chris Blues & The W.D.O.H Parkside Experience

A performance from The Wiz

A performance of “On My Own” from Les Misérables cast member Emily Bautista

Hamiltunes, the official Hamilton sing-along

“Participating in Philadelphia’s free Independence Day celebrations has grown into a holiday tradition for us, with exciting family-friendly activities and performances that showcase the talent and creativity in our city,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO. “This year, we are thrilled to add another soul-stirring musical experience to the free lineup: a performance from The Philadelphia Orchestra inside the newly dedicated Marian Anderson Hall.”

“What better time and place to celebrate the freedom of creativity and artistic expression than during Independence Day festivities in the City of Philadelphia,” said Michael DelBene, president and CEO of Welcome America, Inc. “Beyond the excitement happening along the Avenue of the Arts on Saturday, June 29, the entire Wawa Welcome America festival brings the community together to celebrate all our city is and all it can be.”

Photo Credit: Pete Checchia

