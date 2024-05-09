ADRENALIZE - The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience Announces Outdoor Summer Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of multiple sold out shows at premier indoor venues in the Northeastern U.S., Adrenalize - The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience is bringing their high-energy recreation of a live Def Leppard concert to outdoor stages beginning in July at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland, Indiana.

Drawing their name from Def Leppard's fifth studio album (which debuted at No. 1 on both the UK Albums Chart and the U.S. Billboard 200), Adrenalize recreates the chart-topping, chest-thumping anthems that made Def Leppard the iconic and dominant force in arena rock of the '80s and beyond.

Performances are packed with all of the much-loved, hook-laden radio and MTV mega-hits like "Foolin'", "Rock of Ages," "Photograph," "Hysteria," "Rocket," "Animal," "Armageddon It," "Love Bites," and "Pour Some Sugar On Me," along with deep cuts like "Wasted," "High 'n' Dry," and "Switch 625!"

Def Leppard, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, is one of the world's best-selling music artists, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide. They also hold the honor of being the top UK hard rock touring act, grossing $514 million worth of tickets since July 1980. This places them as the highest UK rock band earner in the last 42 years ahead of Iron Maiden.

No rock band epitomized the spirit of the '80s more than Def Leppard. Fusing the hard edge of heavy metal to a melodic pop sensibility, the British rockers dominated that decade with two classic albums- 1983's Pyromania and 1987's Hysteria- whose massive sales were fueled by the band's near-constant presence on MTV.

Adrenalize - The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience is already garnering the attention, admiration, and accolades of well-seasoned "ears" in the music industry. Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning engineer/mixer Peter Moshay, who mixed both of the band's sold out shows at Daryl's House and whose list of credits includes Hall & Oates, Barbra Streisand, and B.B. King, was quick to offer praise: "Adrenalize brings a high energy, professional and totally fun show that people really love. The audience sang along all night to all their favorite Def Leppard hits."

This summer, Adrenalize will bring the swaggering, electrifying stage personae of the Lads from Sheffield to outdoor stages in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, along with a multitude of indoor venues throughout the U.S.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

May 18: Daryl's House - Pawling, NY

June 22: The Larcom Theatre - Beverly, MA

June 28: The State Theater - Havre de Grace, MD

June 29: The State Theatre - Falls Church, VA

June 30: The Milton Theatre - Milton, DE

July 18: Wicker Memorial Park - Highland, IN

July 19: The Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

July 20: Coshocton Summer Concert Series - Coshocton, OH

July 31: Penn Community Bank Amphitheater - Bensalem, PA

August 23: Rockin' On The River - Lorain, OH

August 24: Arcarda Theatre - St. Charles, IL

September 6: Tigoa Downs Casino - Nichols, NY

September 14: The Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

September 20: New Hope Winery - New Hope, PA

September 21: Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA

November 8: Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

November 9: Broad Brook Opera House - Broad Brook, CT

For more info on Adrenalize - The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience, visit www.adrenalizeband.com .

Comments