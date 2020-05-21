New Date Announced for the Fourth WRTI Broadcast of Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Concert

WRTI 90.1 will continue to broadcast concerts by the talented young musicians of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO). The last concert, originally scheduled for May 24, has now been changed to May 31, 2020 The broadcast will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. and WRTI's Kevin Gordon is host with program commentary by the President and Music Director of PYO, Maestro Louis Scaglione. It is available on the radio at WRTI 90.1, streaming at WRTI.org, and on the WRTI App. On May 24, there will be a special live studio broadcast with Yo-Yo Ma on WRTI at 3 p.m.

Maestro Scaglione feels very fortunate and honored to have this excellent ongoing relationship with WRTI, as they have supported PYO and broadcast their concerts for years. He said, "We know that we are privileged to have the support of Bill Johnson (WRTI General Manager) and everyone at WRTI, but this year it feels even more poignant, as this broadcast series is part of the finale of our 80th Anniversary season. We are happy to "step aside" so the date can change of our fourth broadcast so WRTI can broadcast this special concert by the great Yo-Yo Ma this Sunday at 3 p.m."

The PYO concert being broadcast on Sunday, May 31 will feature Violinist Michael Ludwig, the Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Boys Choir, and guest vocal soloists Alexandra Nowakowski, Eric Rieger, and John Viscardi. The actual performance date was June 4, 2017.

The musical selections include the winning composition by Alan Mackwell in the Inaugural Young Composers Competition titled Secretly Ramses the Second, Glazunov's Violin Concerto with Michael Ludwig and Orff's Carmina Burana with the Mendelssohn Club Chorus, Philadelphia Boys Choir, and vocal soloists Alexandra Nowakowski, Eric Rieger, and John Viscardi.

